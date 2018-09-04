Bryan Adams second from right, with Samantha Barks, from left, Andy Karl, Jim Vallance, Paula Wagner and Jerry Mitchell participating in the "Pretty Woman: The Musical" Broadway opening night curtain call at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018, in New York City. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Bryan Adams: the words and music for Pretty Woman
Bryan Adams, and writing partner Jim Vallance, have ventured into new territory on Broadway.
The writing team is behind the words and music for the new Broadway show, Petty Woman: The Musical, now on at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City.
Bryan Adams co-wrote the score for Pretty Woman: The Musical with his long-time collaborator, Jim Vallance. The show is on Broadway now through June 2019. (Bryan Adams Official)
The musical theatre adaptation of the popular 1990’s romantic comedy, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, opened in Chicago in the spring.
Meanwhile, Adams, who just completed a cross-Canada tour, is now getting ready for several dates in India in October.
