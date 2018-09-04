Bryan Adams: the words and music for Pretty Woman

Bryan Adams, and writing partner Jim Vallance, have ventured into new territory on Broadway.

The writing team is behind the words and music for the new Broadway show, Petty Woman: The Musical, now on at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City.

The musical theatre adaptation of the popular 1990’s romantic comedy, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, opened in Chicago in the spring.

Meanwhile, Adams, who just completed a cross-Canada tour, is now getting ready for several dates in India in October.