Greenpeace sues Ontario to maintain cap-and-trade rules

Greenpeace Canada is going to court to try to stop an Ontario government plan to scrap the province’s cap-and-trade system.

Premier Doug Ford announced plans in July to end the system that forces large companies to buy allowances for carbon emissions.

“We are getting Ontario out of the carbon tax business,” Ford said at the time.

The promise to scrap cap-and-trade helped Ford and his Progressive-Conservative party win a majority in the Ontario legislature in June.

Tuesday’s Greenpeace legal challenge alleges that Ford failed to consult the public on a regulation to end the program.

Greenpeace says the province’s Environmental Bill of Rights allows Ontario residents up to 30 days to consult on significant environmental legislation and regulation.

A expedited hearing is tentatively set for Sept. 21.

