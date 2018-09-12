Summer snowstorm slows Alberta

A snowstorm is whiting-out the province of Alberta, particularly the northern regions.

Environment Canada said the capital city of Edmonton may be shovelling up to eight centimetres of snow tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves in from the Northwest Territories.

The cold and snowy night in western Canada is happening as Montreal gets ready for soaring tempertures and humidex readings of over 30 C, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Up to 15 centimetres is expected to fall in Grande Prairie, Grande Cache and Jasper.