A dust storm in Beijing in March 2002 from the Gobi Desert. In around 25 per cent of dust storms in Asia, particles travel to the Arctic and contribute to the melting of ice and possible warming of sea surface temperatures. (Reuters )

Is Asian dust warming the Arctic faster than thought?

Thursday 13 September, 2018

Desert dust effect on a changing Arctic climate

A Canadian researcher has discovered what appears to be an aspect of Arctic temperatures that has not been noticed before.

That is, the effect of Asian desert dust on satellite temperature readings in the western Arctic.

It may be that because of the dust, the Arctic temperatures may actually be warmer than what scientists calculations show.

Ron Vincent (PhD) is a professor and researcher in the Department of Physics and Space Science at the Royal Military College, Kingston Ontario.

Listen

Professor Vincent’s findings were published in June in the journal Science Reports under the title, “The Effect of Arctic Dust on the Retrieval of Satellite Derived Sea and Ice Surface Temperatures”  (open access HERE)

Ron Vincent (PhD) Professor, Royal Military College

He says that due to atmospheric changes the algorithms for measuring sea surface temperatures by satellite in temperate areas don’t work in the Arctic.

Satellite image Arctic-standard visual (R Vincent-RMC)

He had developed an algorithm for satellite thermal readings in the high Arctic, but when he studied the western Arctic and compared findings against a temperate algorithm, the figures came out confusingly the opposite of what they should.

His studies showed temperatures were surprisingly colder than he expected and then realised that the satellite “signature” of the Arctic Ocean was similar to that of a desert.  That’s when he discovered that dust, mostly from Asia, could be skewing previous scientific estimates of Arctic warming, and that ocean temperatures may in fact be warmer than measured.

It seems that annually 6.5 million tonnes of dust is carried from Asian deserts across into the western Arctic.

The same view this time with infrared imaging on left, and thermal imaging on right showing effect of dust on readings (R Vincent-RMC)

He said because of the dust, the satellites which scientists use to calculate warming have been misreading the temperatures as the dust doesn’t emit reflect energy as well as water or ice. Thus satellites may be reading a colder temperature than is actually the case.

This image taken from the international space station on April 15 2015 shows the massive extent of a dust storm across the Gobi desert. The dust can be carried several km up into the atmosphere and travel all the way to the Canadian Arctic (Scott Kelly- NASA)

Also, dust in the clouds as the dust settles onto the ice and ocean, it reduces reflectivity (albedo) causing the surface to absorb more heat, melting ice more quickly.

Vincent notes that as climate changes, dryland and deserts are expanding which could likely increase the melting in the Arctic.

Additional information

