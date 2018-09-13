Is Asian dust warming the Arctic faster than thought?

Desert dust effect on a changing Arctic climate

A Canadian researcher has discovered what appears to be an aspect of Arctic temperatures that has not been noticed before.

That is, the effect of Asian desert dust on satellite temperature readings in the western Arctic.

It may be that because of the dust, the Arctic temperatures may actually be warmer than what scientists calculations show.

Ron Vincent (PhD) is a professor and researcher in the Department of Physics and Space Science at the Royal Military College, Kingston Ontario.

Professor Vincent’s findings were published in June in the journal Science Reports under the title, “The Effect of Arctic Dust on the Retrieval of Satellite Derived Sea and Ice Surface Temperatures” (open access HERE)

He says that due to atmospheric changes the algorithms for measuring sea surface temperatures by satellite in temperate areas don’t work in the Arctic.

He had developed an algorithm for satellite thermal readings in the high Arctic, but when he studied the western Arctic and compared findings against a temperate algorithm, the figures came out confusingly the opposite of what they should.

His studies showed temperatures were surprisingly colder than he expected and then realised that the satellite “signature” of the Arctic Ocean was similar to that of a desert. That’s when he discovered that dust, mostly from Asia, could be skewing previous scientific estimates of Arctic warming, and that ocean temperatures may in fact be warmer than measured.

It seems that annually 6.5 million tonnes of dust is carried from Asian deserts across into the western Arctic.

He said because of the dust, the satellites which scientists use to calculate warming have been misreading the temperatures as the dust doesn’t emit reflect energy as well as water or ice. Thus satellites may be reading a colder temperature than is actually the case.

Also, dust in the clouds as the dust settles onto the ice and ocean, it reduces reflectivity (albedo) causing the surface to absorb more heat, melting ice more quickly.

Vincent notes that as climate changes, dryland and deserts are expanding which could likely increase the melting in the Arctic.

