Manitoba government liqour stores are called "Liqour Mart". There has been a big spike in thefts this year. (Jaison Empson-CBC)

Manitoba reports a spike in liqour store thefts

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 13 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s become brazen.  People are walking into liquor stores, picking up some bottles and simply walking out without paying. The losses have become substantial.

In Canada, liquor sales are controlled through provincial government stores. The Manitoba Liqour and Lotteries agency reports losses so far in 2018 of $1.6 million retail value.

In the city of Winnipeg alone, there are reports of almost 1,300 incidents ion the past 12 months of people grabbing bottles of spirits and leaving without paying.

In August some teenagers stole about $4,000 worth of booze in a raid on one store, and then raided another for about $1,200 worth of bottles.  In that latter incident, and off-duty police officer approached the teens who then threw bottles hitting the officer in the head who suffered minor injuries.

The stores have security guards, but they’re told not to get physical with thieves or shoplifters.

There have been almost 1,300 incidents of theft this year in Winnipeg alone. Thieves usually just pluck bottles of the shelf and brazenly walk out, although there have been more serious “raids” as well. (Rick Bowmer- Canadian Press)

In a statement to the Winnipeg Free Press, a spokesperson for the government agency said the security guards are told only to approach and encourage shoplifters to pay. The statement said the verbal approach is  “a method that is usually successful with the traditional shoplifter…. What we have been experiencing recently has been a completely different type of scenario. These criminals are brazen and dangerous when confronted, as seen in previously reported incidents.”

The statement also points out that the agency does not want staff to be seriously injured over the loss of a bottle of spirits.

The Manitoba, and other provincial stores acroos the country have a variety of surveillance cameras and the spike in thefts has caused a strain on police investigations.

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested recently. In separate and unrelated incidents, the young men would enter a store, gather a few bottles and simply walk out. One was charged with 52 thefts between  February and August, the other is charged with 80 thefts between March and September.

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

City bans all smoking on municipal property

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Ombudsman delivers sharp criticism on wait-time decisions for veterans

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Postal workers could be off the job by the end of the month

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Gold find in Australia the big one for Toronto-based company RNC

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Summer snowstorm slows Alberta

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Corpse flower will attract thousands to Toronto's Zoo

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Medical marvel: first face transplant in Canada

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Greenpeace sues Ontario to maintain cap-and-trade rules

RCI | Français

Montée en flèche au gouvernement des dossiers d'anciens combattants toujours en attente d'un règlement

RCI | Español

Cannabis legal en Canadá: ¿puede un consumidor morir de sobredosis?

RCI | 中文

太多弄虚作假：PEI取消创业移民项目

النجمة السورية الأرمنية لينا شاماميان تحيي حفلة في الصالة الخامسة في ساحة الفنون العريقة في مونتريال في 4 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر المقبل حقوق الصورة: مهرجان العالم العربي في مونتريالالعربية | RCI

لينا شاماميان: الغياب جعل حضور سوريا بداخلي أقوى