Canadian postal workers could be off the job by the end of the month.

In a month-long vote that wrapped up Sunday, they have given their union, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, a strike mandate by an overwhelming margins.

Just under 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers and just under 96 per cent of rural and surburban carriers voted to walk out if no agreement is reached with Canada Post.

The deadline for reaching a deal is Sept. 26.

Negotiations have been underway since November of last year, but Canada Post’s first offer to the union was this past Sept. 7.

That offer was refused, but union officials note that Canada Post has said it is not their final offer.

The union says wages and working conditions are the major issues holding up an agreement.

“There’s a lot of people that are forced into working a lot of overtime instead of (increasing) staffing,” Jim Gallant, CUPW’s regional grievance officer for Atlantic Canada, told CBC News on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, drivers who work for a Canada Post contractor in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick ratified a new deal on Tuesday following a brief strike.

