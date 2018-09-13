Workers at Canada Post could be off the job long before the snow flies--as early as later this month. (cbc.ca)

Postal workers could be off the job by the end of the month

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 13 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian postal workers could be off the job by the end of the month.

In a month-long vote that wrapped up Sunday, they have given their union, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, a strike mandate by an overwhelming margins.

Just under 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers and just under 96 per cent of rural and surburban carriers voted to walk out if no agreement is reached with Canada Post.

The deadline for reaching a deal is Sept. 26.

Average Canada Post hourly pay ranges from approximately $13.50 per hour for Sales Associate to $29.59 per hour for Supervisor The average Canada Post salary ranges from approximately $25,000 per year for Office Manager to $120,000 per year for Assistant Manager.

Negotiations have been underway since November of last year, but Canada Post’s first offer to the union was this past Sept. 7.

That offer was refused, but union officials note that Canada Post has said it is not their final offer.

The union says wages and working conditions are the major issues holding up an agreement.

“There’s a lot of people that are forced into working a lot of overtime instead of (increasing) staffing,” Jim Gallant, CUPW’s regional grievance officer for Atlantic Canada, told CBC News on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, drivers who work for a Canada Post contractor in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick ratified a new deal on Tuesday following a brief strike.

With files from CBC, Global, CP

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Calgary's bid for the 2026 Olympics rolls forward

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

City bans all smoking on municipal property

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Ombudsman delivers sharp criticism on wait-time decisions for veterans

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Postal workers could be off the job by the end of the month

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Gold find in Australia the big one for Toronto-based company RNC

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Summer snowstorm slows Alberta

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Corpse flower will attract thousands to Toronto's Zoo

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Medical marvel: first face transplant in Canada

RCI | Français

Montée en flèche au gouvernement des dossiers d'anciens combattants toujours en attente d'un règlement

RCI | Español

Cannabis legal en Canadá: ¿puede un consumidor morir de sobredosis?

RCI | 中文

太多弄虚作假：PEI取消创业移民项目

النجمة السورية الأرمنية لينا شاماميان تحيي حفلة في الصالة الخامسة في ساحة الفنون العريقة في مونتريال في 4 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر المقبل حقوق الصورة: مهرجان العالم العربي في مونتريالالعربية | RCI

لينا شاماميان: الغياب جعل حضور سوريا بداخلي أقوى