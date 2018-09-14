NAFTA originals: former prime minister Brian Mulroney, second from right, takes part during a lunch discussion with former Ambassadors to the United States, Derek Burney, right, Allan Gotlieb, left, and Michael Wilson of the original NAFTA negotiating team, in Toronto on September 22, 2017. (CP/Christopher Katsarov)

NAFTA to “SHAFT ‘YA” Derek Burney suggests

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 14 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

NAFTA talks continue with little to show for the effort. The North American Trade Agreement, between Canada, the United States and Mexico, is twenty-four years old and is being renewed and renegotiated in Washington.

But U.S. President, Donald Trump announced on August 27, that the U.S. had reached an agreement with Mexico and that he was prepared to proceed with a bilateral agreement if Canada was not willing to accept American demands.

“We’re in a mutual stare-down situation”

Trump said he would be changing the name of the agreement as well.

NAFTA: U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said today any new NAFTA deal should be a trilateral deal with Mexico, Canada and the U.S. because anything else would not be ‘in the interest of this hemisphere.’ (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said repeatedly, that “No deal is better than a bad deal for Canada”.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister and leader of our trade delegation, says “negotiations continue”, they are “cordial”  and “moving along”.

Derek Burney was instrumental in the final round of negotiations of the original Free Trade Agreement between Canada and the United States in 1989. He was then an ambassador to the United States.

In an interview on CBC’s News Network he continued his adamant support for the Canadian team to remain firm in their demands.

He says there’s not much evidence of what the Americans are giving, He said “you have to accept an agreement that you can sell domestically”.

Listen

And he went on to suggest that if the name of the agreement was to be changed, NAFTA might be better known as “SHAFT ‘YA”.

Deadlines have come and gone in the process that began over a year ago, but now it appears December 1, 2018 is the ultimate deadline.

That date allows outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to take the credit and the photo ops, and the incoming president Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not want to be associated.

In order to comply, October 1, 2018 would be the necessary date for a draft agreement for a December 1, fanfare.

(With files from CBC and AP)

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

NAFTA to "SHAFT 'YA" Derek Burney suggests

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

P.E.I. ends immigrant entrepreneur program due to fraud

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Maxime Bernier launches People's Party of Canada

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

A whale of a tale: Lost Narwhal finds new “diverse” friends

RCI | Français

Les ouragans de plus en plus puissants et destructeurs?

RCI | Español

Julie Séide, joven candidata implicada en la política de Quebec.

RCI | 中文

加拿大有了一个“人民党”：前保守党议员宣布组建新党

العربية | RCI

لبنان ولبنانيّو أميركا الشمالية على موعد في مونتريال لتعزيز الروابط