Researchers in Montreal have been studying a particularly nasty bacteria, Pseudomona aeruginosa, which is tolerant to anti-biotics. They've found how the mechanism by which the bacteria creates a defence mechanism. Knowing this means other researchers can target that defence to make it more vulnerable to treatment (RI-MUHC)

Another step toward defeating resistant/tolerant bacteria

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 17 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Researchers in Canada have found a potential weakness in one of the most common, serious, and even deadly bacteria that has been difficult to treat with antibiotics.

Dr. Dao Nguyen (MD. MSc), is a scientist from the Translational Research in Respiratory Diseases Programme at the Research Institute- McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) and an associate professor of Medicine at McGill University.

Listen

 Drug tolerant and drug resistant bacteria have become a serious problem when treating with anti-biotics.

Many fast growing bacteria that once could be treated easily have become resistant, fighting off the drugs or evolving so the drugs no longer have a “target”. Others, such as the one investigated, are more slow growing can go dormant in the body and develop tolerance, basically shutting down so there is no active target for the drug, and in this case, creating a thicker cell wall as well making it harder for drugs to penetrate. As current drugs become less effective, development of new drugs is a long slow process, and other solutions must be found.

Dr Dao Nguyen (MD, MSc) McGill Professor, and researcher at the RI-MUHC

Scientists at the RI-MUHC, have been studying Pseudomona aeruginosa, a bacterium that is tolerant to most treatments, and is a leading cause of lung infections resulting in death for people with cystic fibrosis. The bacterium also causes a number of other infections as well

Researchers wanted to find out how the bacterium can defend itself from antibiotics. What they found is this slow growing bacterium is under stress and goes dormant, it thickens the cell wall, preventing antibiotics from penetrating and waits until the threat eg antibiotics passes to potentially become active again.

The researchers discovered the stress enzyme used by the bacterium to create its tolerance to treatments.

Now that they have identified this enzyme, it can become a new “target” for treatment, ie, knock out the enzyme defence signalling, and the cell wall remains permeable and more easily penetrated by antibiotics.

Dr Nguyen says this discovery may apply to other bacteria which can demonstrate tolerance, and further studies will continue. She adds that now that scientists are aware of this discovery, drug companies and others can work on molecules (drugs) to nullify it.

It is yet another important advance in the struggle to overcome a serious and too often deadly bacteria that has previously been relatively unaffected by modern medicines attempts to defeat it.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Conservation groups hope to educate Canadians with new Arctic marine atlas

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Another step toward defeating resistant/tolerant bacteria

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Robots and AI may take your job

Doug ford sourit lors d'une séance spéciale de la législature ontarienne.RCI | Français

La clause de dérogation est-elle devenue trop facile à appliquer?

RCI | Español

Walter Benjamin y el mundo lúdico de Carlos Ferrand

RCI | 中文

不只解决大学生孤独问题，住老奶奶家的“共生”计划一举多得

العربية | RCI

مؤتمر طاقات الانتشار اللبناني: الآمال كبيرة وكذلك التحديات