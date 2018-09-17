In a survey just released, 80% of Canadians say they regularly see others using mobile phones while driving, but less that a quarter say they do it. ( iStock-humonia-via Radio-Canada)

Distracted driving: Everybody else is doing it, but not me

Statistics don’t add up

A recent survey of Canadians found that some 80 percent said they regularly see other drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel in the past year, but less than a quarter (21%) said they have done it.

The survey was done for a major insurance company asked Canadians about distracted driving. Distractions can include mobile phones of course, but also vehicle touch screens, eating while driving, other passengers, playing with the radio or other device, smoking etc.

Driving while stoned on cannabis not yet considered.

Those involved in the survey said distracted driving was the second largest risk factor behind the wheel, after alcohol impairment.  Recreational use of cannabis only becomes legal in a month’s time so concern about cannabis and impaired driving was not measured in the survey.

While 38 per cent said they had driven while distracted from one of the issues mentioned above at least once in the past year, younger people are more likely to have smartphones behind the wheel.

A video posted to a Facebook group purports to show a motorcycle rider using a phone while on a major highway in August near Montreal. (Riders-QC- Facebook)

Eleven per cent ages 16-24 say they use their phone regularly behind the wheel.  The survey found the most common usage was to consult GPS apps.

“Despite continued declines in fatalities due to road crashes in the past decade, deaths involving distracted driving have increased. Distraction was a factor in 1 in 4 fatalities in 2015”, said Robyn Robertson, President & CEO of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation.

Just over 3,000 Canadians across Canada were surveyed in March for the study.

