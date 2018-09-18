A Uinversity of Alberta research project studied hundreds of young children and found a connection between heavy use of household disinfectants and child overweight issues (Kaspars Grinvalds-Shutterstock-via CBC)

Household disinfectants and childhood obesity

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 18 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

New study shows a possible link

The commercials say over and over, protect your family from bacteria and use our disinfectants and eliminate all those nasty bacteria.

Parents of course want to protect their children from all harm or danger, but in spite of the profit driven commercial interest, the fact is not all bacteria are bad.  In fact we need bacteria to help digest our food.

A new study seems to indicate that may all this use of disinfectants may not be helpful to a child’s long term health. A connection with the bacteria in a child’s digestive system, obesity and overuse of household disinfectants has been found. More than 80 per cent of households use multi-surface cleaners with disinfectants weekly or more according to researchers.

Researchers at the University of Alberta suggest that infant exposure likely occurs through breathing in aerosol spray molecules in the air or touching surfaces. Some baby wipes also contain disinfectants.

The scientists discovered that young babies in households where disinfectants were used often had high levels of a particular gut microbe (Lachnospiraceae) and that a three years of age their body mass index (BMI) was higher than children in households where disinfectants had not been heavily used.

The findings were published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) under the title, ”Postnatal exposure to household disinfectants, infant gut microbiota and subsequent risk of overweight in children”. ( HERE)

Anita Kozyrskyj,(PhD, Msc) professor of paediatrics at the University of Alberta

Anita Kozyrskyj, U of A paediatrics professor and principal investigator on the SyMBIOTA project said, “We didn’t just find an association. Our ‘mediation’ statistical analysis suggests that a gut microbiome enriched with Lachnospiraceae early in infancy was likely directly responsible for children becoming overweight or obese”.

The research involved children and study of three types of cleaning products, detergents, disinfectants, and eco-products.

The research showed less risk of overweight children in houses where eco-friendly multi-use cleaners were used, but noted this may be due to potentially healthier diets in the mothers. (Associated Press)

They found no connection with detergents, but in households where there was frequent use of eco-cleaners, there was a decrease in the odds of becoming overweight or obese. They found much lower levels of the gut microbes, Enterobacteriaceae but found no evidence that these gut microbiome changes caused the reduced obesity risk. Rather, Kozyrskyj speculated that mothers who used eco-friendly products may have had a healthier diet and so healthier microbiomes during pregnancy creating a positive result in newborn’s microbiome, and later weight gain.

From the study Kozyrskyj suggested that pregnant women and mothers of newborns can  reduce  the risk of their children becoming overweight or obese but eliminating disinfects from household cleaning.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Household disinfectants and childhood obesity

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Science needed to solve world issues, say Canadians

Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Conservation groups hope to educate Canadians with new Arctic marine atlas

RCI | Français

Quelles sont les bévues fiscales du ministère des Finances du Canada qui coûteraient des milliards aux contribuables?

RCI | Español

Un viaje en bici se convirtió en pesadilla para turista mexicano accidentado; debe más de 150.000 dólares al hospital

RCI | 中文

世界经济论坛：到 2025 年一半以上的工作将由机器完成

العربية | RCI

قراءة في حادثة إسقاط الطائرة العسكرية الروسية وتأثيرها المحتمل على النزاع السوري