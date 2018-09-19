Airport satisfaction improves in three Canadian cities

If you’re flying to Canada you may want to know that an independent survey suggests passengers are more satisfied with three major airports mostly in terms of food, beverage and retail services as well as security checks.

A survey by J.D. Power found that Vancouver International Airport’s satisfaction rating jumped five points to 781 over the last two years on a scale of 1,000 points. That put it sixth in its category of 25 large North American airports.

Airports said to have done a ‘tremendous job’

Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport followed close behind in eighth place with a score of 774. That was an increase of 14 points compared to 2016. And Toronto’s Pearson International Airport scored 761, up from 745 two years ago. That put it in 12 place among “mega” sized airports.

The score for Calgary’s airport was unchanged at 756.

J.D. Power said North American airports had done a “tremendous job” managing in spite of the potentially disruptive effects of record passenger volumes and massive constructions projects. They achieved a record high in overall passenger satisfaction, according to the survey.