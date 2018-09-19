CF-188 Hornet aircraft arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania during Operation REASSURANCE, September 1, 2018. The RCAF is short of pilots and other specialized fields. (Cpl Dominic Duchesne-Beaulieu- Combat Camera

Canada’s air force: We need pilots, technicians

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 19 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A recent internal report by the Department of Defence stated the Royal Canadian Air Force was in need of about 275 more pilots, along with a need for more navigators, onboard sensor operators, mechanics, and other specialists.

This comes in light of increased demands to meet both international and domestic operations.

An RCAF Association report from January this year said that in spite of the government’s announced intention to increase military personnel to over 71,000 members, it was still about 2,000 short of the current authorised level of 68,000 Regular Force members, or about 5,000 members short of the government’s announced goal.

As for reservists, it was about 6,000 members short of the Liberal government’s announced military policy known as Strong Secure Engaged (SSE)

Captain (Capt) Rob Millen and Capt Matt Wallace pilot a new CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron during a flight exercise from North Saanich to Nanoose Bay British Columbia on August 15, 2018. A lack of personnel means more pressure on those serving leading to strain on individuals and families and to people leaving, not just in the RCAF but throughout the military. Efforts are being made to attract and retain people but its a long slow process ( Leading Seaman Mike Goluboff, MARPAC Imaging Services

The RCAF statement from January says 10 of the 26 RCAF managed occupational fields are “in the red” meaning understaffed by 10 per cent or more.

It says it is dealing with the issues of both attracting and maintaining people due to things like,  ”career/employment management (largely relating to career/family balance, regional stability, etc.); operational tempo (linked to personnel shortages, the continuing need to

support missions, individual training, etc.); and the retention culture (terms of service, compensation, Reserve employment options, etc.).

An RCAF report in April said about 20 per cent of the Canadian Forces are in a “retirement zone”

It takes between four to eight years to train a pilot from scratch and currently the Air Force can train about 115 pilots per year. At this rate it is not enough to compensate for those leaving, many for better paying and more “regular” jobs in the private sector where there is less disruption from moving from city to city, and less chance of being away from home on overseas missions for several months at a time.

The military has been making efforts to attract and to retain more people, especially women, through a number of initiatives, but admits even so it will take possibly several years before the number of people joining significantly surpassed attrition rates.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Society

Lost fishing gear threatens marine life

Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Illegal migrant numbers into Canada increase in August

RCI | Français

L’anxiété et la dépression sont-elles une épidémie au Canada ? Oui selon plus de la moitié de la population.

RCI | Español

Premios Polaris 2018 o lo más sobresaliente de la música canadiense de hoy

RCI | 中文

NAFTA继续谈：特鲁多致电特朗普 加拿大几家欢乐几家愁

العربية | RCI

الدكتورة في التربية ناديا النفي، الحائزة على ميدالية حاكم كندا العام، وحبّ مدّ الجسور