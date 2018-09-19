The National Biodiversity Cryobank of Canada already holds thousands of samples collected by researchers at the Canadian Museum of Nature and the government’s national parks department. (Canadian Museum of Nature)

Museum freezes, banks species samples

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 19 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian Museum of Nature has opened a cryobank to enhance its ongoing study of species diversity in Canada and the world. The National Biodiversity Cryobank of Canada is the first facility of its kind in Canada with a mandate to preserve animal and plant tissues and genetic material.

Each cryogenic freezer can hold up to about 30,000 samples. (Canadian Museum of Nature)

New technology to freeze samples

The cryobank will use a new kind of technology to freeze samples that eliminates the use of external tanks of liquid nitrogen and is said to be  energy-efficient and secure.

Samples will come from the museum’s own research efforts and from universities, government agencies or other scientific initiatives. There are already about 15,000 plant tissues from around the world including many taken from the Canadian Arctic. Donations from the government’s parks department include samples from mammals such as caribou, bears, bison and deer, as well as some birds and reptiles.

The public can visit the cryobank on October 13, 2018 at 1740 Pink Road, Gatineau. (Canadian Museum of Nature)

Public can view cryobank

The cryobank was created with funds provided by the Ross Beaty Family which donated four million dollars to the museum in February 2017.

The cryobank will be open to the public on October 13, 2018 as part of the museum’s annual Open House at 1740 Pink Road in Gatineau, Quebec.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Illegal migrant numbers into Canada increase in August

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Household disinfectants and childhood obesity

RCI | Français

Intégration des immigrants : le débat s’incruste dans une autre campagne électorale québécoise

RCI | Español

Un viaje en bici se volvió pesadilla para turista mexicano accidentado en Canadá; debe 150.000 dólares al hospital

RCI | 中文

世界经济论坛：到 2025 年一半以上的工作将由机器完成

العربية | RCI

قراءة في حادثة إسقاط الطائرة العسكرية الروسية وتأثيرها المحتمل على النزاع السوري