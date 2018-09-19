How to mitigate the effects of flood damage from climate change

Report says “keep the wetlands”.

In recent years, the news has been full of stories of bigger and more violent storms, and massive rainfall and flooding.

So-called “100 year events” are now occurring sometimes only a few years apart.

Faced with rapidly increasing payouts from natural disasters due to climate change, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) commissioned a study on actions that might mitigate losses, primarily from flooding.

Blair Feltmate (PhD), is head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, in Ontario, lead investigator for the study.

The Intact Centre and the International Institute for Sustainable Development collaborated on the study for the IBC. The Insurance Board says payouts by its members for natural disasters like floods, have more than doubled every five years since the 1980’s.

As costs mount to deal with the huge financial burden and loss due to floods, governments in Canada are beginning to shift more financial burden onto insurers and to homeowners.

Craig Stewart, Vice-President, Federal Affairs, IBC says. “Coastal and inland flood risk is rising across the country as a result of extreme weather events driven by climate change. Insurance companies are on the front lines of helping Canadians cope with the impacts of the changing climate, paying out over $1.5 billion in the last 12 months alone”.

In addition for every dollar paid by insurers, governments through taxpayers are paying three to four times that much.

Canada’s Auditor-General has reported that between the years 2009-2015, provincial and territorial governments have paid out disaster related compensation greater than the combined 39 previous fiscal years.

Similar damage and cost increases have also risen in countries all around the world.

The report says one of the most cost effective ways to limit property and infrastructure damage is to preserve environments such as wetlands, as they are.

“Natural infrastructure, such as an inland or coastal wetland, is not mere decoration – it limits flood risk and the downstream discharge of pollutants, while at the same time supporting biodiversity. In response, every attempt should be made to retain and restore natural infrastructure today, if we are to avoid unconscionable economic, social and environmental losses tomorrow.” Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation

He says that in southern portions of Canada on average over 60 per cent of natural wetlands, ponds, marshes, streams, and creeks have been altered or removed.

The report indicates that maintaining this natural “infrastructure” could reduce flood damage during a major storm by 29 to 38 per cent.

Beyond the cost factor, the report notes that preserving such natural areas in or near cities is important for biodiversity, not to mention the added aesthetic benefits of keeping natural environments in those areas and creation of recreational opportunities.

The report says as much as possible, the natural infrastructure should be preserved as is, and where possible, landscape returned back to its natural state.

