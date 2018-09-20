University security services are warning students about a vague job offer and mysterious request for personal information from a supposed and anonymous company (Katrina McCallum/Western Gazette

Mystery clipboards seek personal information:

Campus security warnings

We live in an age when trying to keep personal information private is very difficult. At the same time there are so many scams, and hacking, and incidents of identity theft.

A new and mysterious occurrence is happening on several Canadian university campuses in Ontario as students start a new semester.

Clipboards have been appearing  in university buildings with forms to fill out claiming to offer summer jobs in 2019.

The clipboards ask students for their names, phone numbers, the study faculty, and which city a person plans to live in during the coming summer.

The headings claim that the forms are for a Canadian company with 35 years experience and “seeking high-achieveing university students to fill summer management positions”.

It also claims students can earn $15,000 to $20,000.

However there is no indication of what the supposed company does, nor it’s name or any other information about who is behind the clipboards and personal information request.

Sketchy phone calls

A couple of students who had signed the paper later received what they described as “sketchy” phone calls where the person wouldn’t provide details of the “job”, and in one case at least requested the student should come to a personal meeting.

In the student newspaper at Western University in London Ontario, a professor is reported to have warned students about an incident with the clipboards in a message saying, “A young man discreetly entered the classroom and placed a clipboard on a desk, quietly asking students to fill it out. The same man who entered the classroom suddenly appeared, snatched the clipboard and took off out the back door”.

The requests for personal information have been spotted as well at Ryerson University in Toronto, Queens University in Kingston, and Laurier University in Waterloo.

So far it seems nothing illegal is occurring, but various campus security services are warning students to be wary of giving out personal information and are trying to find out who or what is behind the clipboards.

