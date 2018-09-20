Retrogressive thaw slump (RTS). This occurs when the underlying permafrost supporting a relatively thin layer of dirt and plant life melts and collapses (RTS) exposing sediment- and ice-rich permafrost on the Peel Plateau (NWT, Canada). (Scott Zolkos)

Permafrost thaw: more CO2 than previously thought?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 20 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It is well-known that CO2 is one of the so-called “greenhouse gas” and a significant contributor to global warming and subsequent climate change.
University of Alberta researchers have found that in the western Arctic more CO2 may be released into the atmosphere than previously thought, due to a little studied process called mineral weathering.
PhD candidate Scott Zolkos in the Department of Biological Sciences, is lead author of the new study.

Listen

In what is believed to be the first study of its kind in the Arctic, Zolkos studied the phenomenon under the supervision of University of Alberta biologist Suzanne Tank.

PhD candidate Scott Zolkos, University of Alberta, Dept of Biological Sciences

The paper was published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters. under the title ” Mineral Weathering and the Permafrost Carbon-Climate Feedback,(abstract HERE)

Mineral weathering is when the minerals released by thawing permafrost react with naturally occurring sulphuric or carbonic acids in water and are then broken down into their components.

Over long time frames, carbonic acid can be an important control on CO2 release into the atmosphere, but sulphuric acid does the opposite as weathering can release C02 in substantial amounts over these long time frames.

Photo of a permafrost thaw slump on the Peel Plateau (NWT, Canada) in July 2017. We see iron oxides – created when sulfide minerals released from thawing permafrost oxidize – colouring the dirt orange-red. This sulfide oxidation also creates sulfuric acid that, when it reacts with carbonate minerals that are also released from thawing permafrost on the Peel Plateau, can create CO2 (Scott Zolkos)

The Canadian researchers found in the western Arctic the latter conditions exist meaning it is likely that more C02 is being released into the Arctic atmosphere than previously thought.

The Arctic is already one of the fastest warming areas on Earth, The warming thaws more permafrost and the stored minerals which “westher” releasing more CO2 and starting the cycle over in what is known as a feedback loop.

“We found that rapidly thawing permafrost on the Peel Plateau in the Northwest Territories is greatly enhancing mineral weathering. Because weathering is largely driven by sulfuric acid in this region, intensifying permafrost thaw could be an additional source of CO2 to the atmosphere.” Scott Zolkos.

The Stony Creek, where it is first affected by sediments from RTS activity: note change in water colour once the stream passes the slump. (Scott Zolkos)

After studying long-term records of the the of the Peel River chemistry with scientists at the Northwest Territories Geoscience Office, the University of Alberta researchers found that sulphuric acid mineral weathering has increased in recent years in conjunction with increased permafrost thaw  which has likely increased the amount of C02 into the atmosphere and water.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics

Bryan Adams testifies on copywright changes

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Permafrost thaw: more CO2 than previously thought?

RCI | Français

Élections au Québec : c’est le retour en classe, plusieurs enfants ont mal aux yeux. Qu’en disent les candidats?

RCI | Español

LOLAA, una mexicanidad musical a la canadiense

RCI | 中文

NAFTA继续谈：特鲁多致电特朗普 加拿大几家欢乐几家愁

العربية | RCI

الدكتورة في التربية ناديه النفي، الحائزة على ميدالية حاكم كندا العام، وحبّ مدّ الجسور