Last day of summer, dark and stormy in the east

The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere is bringing some interesting weather, with rain and fierce winds in eastern Canada, single digits and 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in Alberta.

Fall arrives at 9:54 est

The heavy thunderstorm warnings in the Greater Toronto Area come with the possibility of tornados in southern Ontario.

In Montreal, rain with wind warnings of gusts of up to 90 km/h, have cast a gloomy pall over the day.

But tomorrow, the day of the autumnal equinox, will be sunny and cool with a high of only 16 C and fall arrives at 9:54 est.

The leaves on the trees in Montreal are just beginning to change, and should be in their full glory two weeks from now.

While this weekend may herald the astrological change of season, for meteorologists, many of whom are our weather forecasters, the change of seasons comes a little earlier.

About 3 weeks earlier: the fall began on September 1st and ends on November 30th, which works well since we often have the first snowstorm in early December in the Montreal region.

In Edmonton, however, they’ve had 5 centimetres of snow today already.

Meanwhile, this year’s Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, will be on Monday and Tuesday, September 24th and 25th.