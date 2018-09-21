Lego lovers build monthly in St. John’s

Lego lovers in Newfoundland get together to share their passion. It’s one that began in childhood, but these people continue to create with the coloured blocks.

“Really, the possibilities are endless”

NewfoundlandLUG, (that’s Lego User’s Group) meets each month at Bricks and MiniFigs, a bulk Lego store in St. John’s, run by John Gillingham.

Matthew Zwicker is vice-president and a founding member of NewfoundLUG.

“It’s interesting to meet other members of the group and say, ‘What are you into? Are you into the castle side, or Star Wars, or sci-fi?'” he says.

The group uses the store space to create elaborate Lego models of everything from Star Wars spaceships to replicas of the Oceanex terminal in downtown St. John’s.

Zwicker, however, is more interested in building elaborate castles.

“I’m always in the pursuit of ‘How can I make this the most realistic possible using Lego as a medium?'”

(With files from CBC)