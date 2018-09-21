Marc Montgomery, Carmel Kilkenny, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK Online Sept. 21-23, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 21 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Your hosts, Levon, Carmel, Marie-Claude, Marc (Video of show at bottom)

What to do with so-called “foreign fighters” with ISIS, now returning to Canada

An ISIS soldier celebrates after the capture of the Syrian city of Raqqa 2014. The UN Security Council is calling on member states to strengthen measures to counter threats posed by returning foreign terrorist fighters.  (REUTERS)

They were called “foreign fighters”, individuals who left their countries to travel to the Middle East to join the terrorist Daesh (ISIS) group.

With Daesh beaten, many are returning to their countries of origin. It was estimated about 190 Canadians joined the terrorists, and about 60 have returned. However only two have been charged with crimes.

Levon spoke with Kyle Matthews, executive-director of the Montreal Institute of Genocide and Human Rights Studies. Matthews says the Canadian government has a moral and legal duty to seek justice against these extremists.

The wild swings in stock values for a Canadian cannabis company

Tilray’s product line of capsules, oils, and dried marijuana are shown at head office in Nanaimo, B.C., on November 29, 2017. (CP/Chad Hipolito)

It was a small company that provided medical marijuana, but when it secured a U.S. contract the stock value skyrocketed.

In the space of a a couple of months the company stock price increased by over 600 per cent, to make the small firm more valuable than Canada’s long established major airline, Air Canada which is worth billions of dollars.

Carmel Kilkenny spoke to business reporter David Blair about what happened and why.

Best way to mitigate flooding from increased storms?

A man carries a bag of clothing before leaving his home as floodwaters from the Saint John River continue rising in Grand Lake, N.B. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Insurance Bureau of Canada which represents the interests of insurance agencies, says its members or paying out millions of dollars more in damage claims in recent years. They say it’s due to climate change making storms worse. They says most of the damage is from flooding.

Recently they commissioned a study to find out how to best mitigate flood damage. The answer is simple, stop paving over or building on wetlands which can mitigate flood levels and can limit damage by anywhere from 29 to 38 percent.

Blair Feltmate is head of the University of Waterloo’s Intact Centre for Climate Adaptation which prepared the report.

New Electric assist bicycles for Montreals bike share programme

Marie-Claude films a colleague on the new “electric assist” model being tested by Montreal’s bicycle sharing programme (MC Simard)

Montreal’s bicycle sharing programme known as “Bixi” has had its ups and downs, but now seems to be quite healthy. This week they rolled out a new model. There are 30 of the “electric assist” bicycle being tested in a pilot programme to gather feedback from users. Marie-Claude and a colleague tried out the new bikes and gave their assessment.

The Link, September 21, 2018

Images of the week

