The community of Baker Lake in Canada's eastern Arctic territory of Nunavut.

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 22 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

This week on Eye on the Arctic, we’re dipping into our video vault for a look at hunting culture in today’s Arctic.

Robin Aupilaq Avaala lives in the community of Baker Lake in Canada’s eastern Arctic territory of Nunavut. On our last visit there he took the time to explain to Eye on the Arctic viewers how his family hunted and fished out on the land, as well as the tools they used.

When he finished showing us around and we shook hands to say good-bye, Robin told us he hoped our audience would find it interesting to learn more about his family’s way of life.

We’re sure you all will.

