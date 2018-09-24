RCI Microsite: Democracy and Religions – From one prayer to another

Everyone knows that anything to do with religion is a delicate subject, complex and open to diverse interpretations.

The ambition of this Radio Canada International project is not to look at religions per se, but rather to examine and understand how different religions coexist in Canada.

Through audio and video features, interviews with religious leaders and the round-table discussions, we seek to highlight the spirit of religious diversity in a country that has no official religion and promotes multiculturalism. We also try to show how democracy and religion can coexist in a population of diverse origins.

The written content – glossary, bios and “Did you know?” bits – helps fulfil these two ambitions. The idea is to provide brief, practical keys to understandng religion in Canada.

Our objective is to inform, enlighten and stimulate our listeners, viewers and Web users. We welcome your comments, criticism and suggestions to enhance our project.

Visit the Site: Democracy and Religions – From one prayer to another