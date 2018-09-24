Eugenie Bouchard loses in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Eugenie Bouchard, the Canadian tennis player who went all the way to the Wimbledon Final in 2014, is continuing her dismal season in 2018..

Bouchard, 24, was eliminated today in the first round of the Tashkent Open in Uzbekistan.

She was defeated by Japan’s Nao Hibino, the 2015 Tashkent champion, 6-3, 6-3 despite being a break up early in the second set.

Bouchard and Hibino have met three tmes in the last six weeks, with a loss for Bouchard on each occasion.

Hibino now faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who beat Dejana Radanovic 6-3, 6-0.

But while Bouchard may be losing on the courts, she’s still a darling of sponsors.

Three days ago she announced a new partnership with this tweet: “This means so much to me because Yonex was the first racket I ever used when I started playing tennis. It’s come full circle”