Mental health issues less likely to be seen as a disability: survey

There are great efforts underway in Canada to raise public awareness about mental health issues, yet many Canadians still don’t consider them to be a disability, according to a new survey.

The RBC Insurance company notes that 30 per cent of Canadians who have taken time off work say it was because of mental illness. The number is higher when it includes physical disabilities that lead to mental health concerns.

Insurance may not cover mental health illnesses

In a news release, the company says that most Canadians who have disability insurance feel they are well covered yet many don’t fully understand what their coverage is. Nearly one in five say they don’t know anything beyond the fact that they have some coverage. Only 33 per cent who have disability coverage say they understand the details ‘very well.’ and a little more than half know who their benefit plan defines a disability.

The news release points out that it is important to know how disability is defined become some insurance policies cover mental illness and others do not.