New Brunswick set for minority government

New Brunswick’s lieutenant-governor gave the incumbent Liberal Leader Brian Gallant permission to attempt to form a minority government on Tuesday even as the Liberals won fewer seats than their main opponent in Monday’s provincial election.

New Brunswick’s electoral landscape was thrown into turmoil Monday, as voters failed to hand any party a clear majority in the provincial legislature, setting the stage for the first minority government in nearly a century.

Neither the incumbent Liberals nor their main challenger the Progressive Conservatives, also known as Tories, were able to get the 25 seats in the legislature required to form a majority government.

The Tories won 22 seats, while the Liberals eked out 21 seats. Two smaller parties – the Greens and the People’s Alliance – won three seats each, making them potential kingmakers as both the Liberals and the Tories will have to vie for their support to form the next government.

The Tories claimed victory, but under the Westminster parliamentary system the incumbent party usually gets a chance to form the government if it can secure the support of the other parties.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, the Queen’s representative in the province, on Tuesday morning, Gallant said he expected the New Brunswick Legislature to sit before Christmas, and if the Liberals lose confidence of the house, the government would resign.

“Nobody was given a mandate to form a government last night,” Gallant said. “The people elected 49 MLAs who must now try to work together.”

If the Liberals are unable to win the confidence of the legislature, the Tories will be given a chance to form a minority government.

If they too fail, then New Brunswickers are expected to be going back to polls by Christmas.

