Edward Burtynsky, Coal Mine #1, North Rhine, Westphalia, Germany (detail), 2015, photo © Edward Burtynsky, courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto

Edward Burtynsky, Coal Mine #1, North Rhine, Westphalia, Germany (detail), 2015, photo © Edward Burtynsky, courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto

Anthropocene- Art exhibit on humanity’s effect on world

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 26 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A new exhibit at the Art Gallery of Ontario (Toronto) and co-presented at the National Gallery of Canada (Ottawa) illustrates the effects humans have been having on the Earth.

It’s called “Anthropocene” which is the term scientists use to describe the current epoch in the Earth’s history, where humans are affecting nature and not the other way around.

Saw Mills #1, Lagos, Nigeria, 2016, photo © Edward Burtynsky, courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto

As the Oxford dictionary describes it, “Relating to or denoting the current geological age, viewed as the period during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment”.

The exhibits are part of the Anthropocene Project, and are co-produced with MAST Foundation, Bologna, Italy. The Project is a multi-disciplinary effort from the collective of Canadians; photographer Edward Burtynsky and filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier.

Edward Burtynsky’s new photography exhibit Anthropocene opens this Friday at the AGO. (Paul Smith/CBC)

“There are many people out there who still believe it’s impossible that one little primate (humans) with 7 billion individuals could possibly influence something as large as the Earth, We’d like to dispel that (belief) once and forever” A. Wolfe, biology, University of Alberta

Mushin Market Intersection, Lagos, Nigeria, 2016. Edward Burtynsky (Courtesy Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto)

In a statement on the AGO website the artists say “Our ambition is for the work to be revelatory, not accusatory, as we examine human influence on the earth both in planetary scale and geological time. Humans now change the earth’s system more than all natural forces combined, and we want to bear witness in an experiential way to these lasting impacts. The shifting of consciousness is the beginning of change”.

YouTube- Anthropocene Film trailer

The exhibits at the AGO and National Gallery run from this Friday, September 28, to January 6, 2019.

Additional information-Sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

World first: blasting heart blockages

Edward Burtynsky, Coal Mine #1, North Rhine, Westphalia, Germany (detail), 2015, photo © Edward Burtynsky, courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Another hurdle or two for Canada's pipeline

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Patches and the medical advances of 3D printing

RCI | Français

Le Festival du monde arabe de Montréal : au-delà des aprioris

RCI | Español

La policía en Quebec podría examinar la saliva para detectar la marihuana al volante

RCI | 中文

特朗普修理特鲁多恐怕与中国有关

العربية | RCI

هل تغيّر حادثة إسقاط الطائرة الروسية قواعد الاشتباك في سوريا؟