Many tourists are unaware that riding an elephant can cause harm to the animal, says World Animal Protection. (iStock)

Tourists urged to avoid harm to animals

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 27 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Riding elephants, swimming with dolphins and taking selfies with wild animals are tourist activities that cause harm to animals, says the advocacy group World Animal Protection. The group says people, especially those under age 35 are becoming increasingly aware of that and are considering animal welfare when making decisions about travel.

Surveys suggest more awareness

World Animal Protection commissioned two surveys across 12 countries including Canada, one in August 2014 and the other in January 2017. The later poll showed the number of people who find riding an elephant to be acceptable to have dropped nine per cent to 44 per cent. It also showed that more than 80 per cent of tourists prefer to see animals in their natural environment.

However, the group also notes that more than half of people thought swimming with dolphins was an acceptable activity and it concludes more work needs to be done.

Half of the people surveyed believed swimming with dolphins to be a harmless activity. (iStock)

Several travel companies supportive

World Animal Protection works with some major travel companies like Contiki, G Adventures, Intrepid and World Expeditions to promote travel that is not harmful to animals.

The group invites people planning to travel to go online to learn about what it calls ethical tourism and to take a pledge to be an animal friendly tourist. In return, it offers a pocket guide it says will help them make informed and compassionate travel decisions.

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Indigenous, International

Tuberculosis fight to get $13B USD a year

RCI | Français

Les professionnels de Revenu Québec en grève en fin de semaine réclament de meilleurs salaires

RCI | Español

El rol evolutivo de los homosexuales que mejora la supervivencia de las familias

RCI | 中文

特朗普：拒见特鲁多、讨厌加方谈判代表

رئيس الحكومة الكنديّة جوستان في مقرّ الأمم المتّحدة في نيويورك في 26-09-2018/Amr Alfiky/Reutersالعربية | RCI

مفاوضات نافتا: الرئيس ترامب انتقد المفاوضين الكنديّين

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Rad - Pourquoi voter?Boussole électorale : la santé au sommet des préoccupationsLa gestion de l'offre, c'est quoi au juste?L'exode et la faim se poursuivent au Venezuela, malgré les réformes MaduroCrise des opioïdes : la Colombie-Britannique poursuit des fabricantsALENA : Chrystia Freeland maintient le capComme la CAQ, le PLQ promet de mieux payer les jeunes enseignantsGestion de l’offre : Couillard menace Trudeau de « conséquences politiques sérieuses »Les données personnelles de 20 000 clients d'Air Canada menacées par une faille de sécuritéCafouillage lors de la présentation de l'« escouade économique » de la CAQ
Why locations are central to Blasey Ford's Kavanaugh testimonySaudi diplomat demands apology from Canada: 'What are we, a banana republic?'EU trade chief defends Freeland after Trump trash-talks 'Canada's negotiator'Watchdog slams government's 'slow to non-existent' action to protect Canadians' privacyBeijing demands U.S. act to improve military ties and stop 'slander of China'Woman kept in freezer, deprived of food, forced to work in sex trade: court documentsKavanaugh testifies after Ford recounts sex assault allegation at U.S. Senate hearingU.S. central bank chief issues warning on Canadian housing without even realizing it: Don PittisShared Services Canada overbills tax and border agencies by $13M — but won't pay them backIn no universe is it appropriate for a child murderer to serve her sentence in a healing lodge: Robyn Urback