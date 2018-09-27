Ocean plastics recycled into cycling bags

A Canadian company has announced it will use fishing nets recovered from the ocean and recycled to make its entire line of cycling bags. Axiom Cycling Gear, based in the western city of Port Coquitlam says its goal is to help remove waste from oceans and to support recycling-based economies.

Son was ‘in tears’ over entangled turtles

“My son, in tears after he seeing pictures of turtles stuck in nets, asked me, ‘Why doesn’t somebody do something about the all the nets in the ocean?’ It gave me a kick in the butt to get going on it,” said Andrew Belson, brand manager for Axiom Gear in a news release.

The company will use a special fabric it says is made from 100 per cent recycled fishing net. It has partnered with several marine advocacy groups to support them in clean up efforts. The partnerships are said to have been instrumental in furthering research and development of projects involving the fabric.

Production said to have saved oil, carbon emissions

Axiom says that for every 1,000 tonnes of fabric produces up to 1,100 tones of nets will be eliminated. It adds that production of that amount of fabric will have saved an estimated 7,000 barrels of oil and avoided 4,100 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The company says it “seeks to increase demand for, and prevalence of, recycled materials in mainstream textile products across a number of industries.”