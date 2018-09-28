Potential home buyers hoping to get a break in affordability will likely be disappointed, according to new research. (iStock)

Housing affordability at worst level in decades: bank

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 28 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) reports that Canadian housing affordability is now at its worst level since 1990. Skyrocketing home prices in some of the largest cities provided the initial push, but rising interest rates have been the main driver of the measure which hit near-record levels in the past year. Interest rates are expected to continue to increase. Economists from the bank say the part of income a household
needs to cover ownership costs hit 53.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2018.

RBC’s housing affordability is calculated as a share of household income. A higher number indicates that buying a home is less affordable. In a new development, condo affordability eroded more than did single, detached homes this year.

Affordability ‘at crisis levels’ in Vancouver

Affordability remained “extremely strained” in Toronto and Vancouver in the second quarter of 2018, reports the bank. It found that a typical home buyer in Toronto would need to spend “an astounding” three-quarters of their income to cover ownership costs.

In the west coast city of Vancouver, it found affordability to be “at crisis levels” where it would take a record 88.4 per cent of one’s income to cover ownership costs. Another west coast city, Victoria, is also experiencing strained affordability.

As an exception in the Canadian market, homes in the eastern city of St. John’s were slightly more affordable in the second quarter of 2018. (iStock)

In almost all other Canadian markets, interest rates had a modest negative effect on affordability in the second quarter though conditions are said to have remained manageable. Only the eastern city of St. John’s saw a slight improvement, mainly due to difficult market conditions.

The bank’s news release says potential buyers hoping to get a meaningful break in affordability will likely be disappointed.

Money-laundering flagged by newspaper

The Globe and Mail newspaper reports that wealthy drug dealers are parking their ill-gotten gains in the Vancouver real estate market driving prices up. In response, the provincial government is promising to investigate.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Society

Nova Scotia’s population hits a record high

Health, International, Society

The ultra-ultra isolation endurance challenge

RCI | Français

Le Canada de Justin Trudeau est-il « de retour » sur la scène internationale?

RCI | Español

Cómo la generación de los audífonos enfrenta una epidemia de pérdida auditiva

RCI | 中文

美联储掌门人点出加拿大经济的命门

العربية | RCI

كيف ستتعامل إيران مع العقوبات الأميركية؟ وما تأثير العقوبات على وضعها الداخلي؟