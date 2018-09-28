Over the last decade, more than 200 newspapers have closed in small and mid-sized Canadian communities, as have several radio and television stations. (iStock)

News coverage shrinkage called a crisis in Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 28 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

An independent think tank found that, in the last decade, news coverage has shrunk by almost half in 20 small and mid-sized Canadian communities it studied. Research by Public Policy Forum also found coverage of democratic institutions and civic affairs declined by more than one third.

Carl Neustaedter says that in this age of misinformation, Canadians need trusted sources of news more than ever.

Listen

“Canadians need access to trusted news sources so that they can hold their governments to account, to know what their governments are doing and to engage in civic discourse,” says Carl Neustaedter, director of communications at Public Policy Forum. “This is essential part of what journalism does in a democracy.”

‘Information…is so crucial’

Earlier research showed that more than 200 newspapers closed in small and mid-sized communities in the last 10 years and there have also been closures of local radio and television stations. “In many places people no longer have a trusted source of news,” says Neustaedter.

“We think it’s a crisis because…information in this day and age is so crucial to people making decisions about their lives and their governments. And we live in an age of misinformation now–a lot of pollution on social media and the internet. So, we really think that we need trusted information more than we ever have and it’s starting to fade.”

Canadians in small and mid-sized centres may get information over the internet but may not have access to a local trusted news source, says Neustaedter. (iStock)

Alternative funding models suggested

The aim of the study was to measure the extent of the erosion of reliable news and to make Canadians aware of it. With the exception of the public broadcaster, most news outlets in Canada rely on a for-profit model. As companies move their advertising dollars to the internet, revenues for traditional new organizations have dropped dramatically, threatening their viability.

Neustaedter says policy makers and communities could look at alternative funding that maintains the neutrality of news outlets. As a possible solution, he gives the example of a western Canadian football team which was no longer financially viable and where citizens, businesses and government got together to contribute funding but exerted no control over the team.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Society

Nova Scotia’s population hits a record high

Health, International, Society

The ultra-ultra isolation endurance challenge

RCI | Français

Le Canada de Justin Trudeau est-il « de retour » sur la scène internationale?

RCI | Español

Cómo la generación de los audífonos enfrenta una epidemia de pérdida auditiva

RCI | 中文

美联储掌门人点出加拿大经济的命门

العربية | RCI

كيف ستتعامل إيران مع العقوبات الأميركية؟ وما تأثير العقوبات على وضعها الداخلي؟