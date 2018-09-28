the LINK Online, Sep 28-30, 2018

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc (video begins after one minute )

What does the UN general assembly do..Is the UN itself in trouble?

A huge crowd of world leaders, diplomats and assorted officials gathered by the hundreds this week in New York City. It is for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. But, one might ask what does all this expense and some would say grand-standing, accomplish? And what about the U.N itself and its primary goal of world security.

Marc put those questions to an expert, Aurel Braun, Professor of International Relations and Political Science at the University of Toronto and an Associate of the Davis Center at Harvard University.

Did Trump snub Canada’s Prime Minister, or not? Who to believe

The leaders of Canada and the U.S were both at the General Assembly meeting this week, and apparently Canada’s Justin Trudeau wanted to meet with U.S President Trump.

According to President Trump he turned down the offer, saying he was unhappy about Canada’s tariffs and negotiating at the NAFTA talks.

In an email to RCI, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “no meeting was requested” with no further comment.

Levon Sevunts looked into the situation.

Women react to Trump tweets on sexual abuse

North American news has been absorbed with the U.S Supreme Court confirmation hearings for nominee Brett Kavanaugh. There are allegations that he is unsuited because of actions when he was a teenager in high school. These are allegations of attempted rape. But, no small part of the news has been in reaction to a tweet by U.S President Trump to the claims made by the alleged victim.

Many women have been angered by the tweet which said if the alleged abuse was that serious, Christine Blasey Ford should have immediately contacted police who would have laid charges.

Lynn spoke with Dreeni Geer, director of Human Rights and Equity at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario about her initial reaction to Trump’s tweet.