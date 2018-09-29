Policing infrastructure rejig in Canada’s northwestern Yukon territory

Saturday 29 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Besides infrastructure updates, the Royal Canadian Police will also initiate new regional operational models in five Yukon communities: Faro, Ross River, Haines Junction, Burwash Landing and the Destruction Bay area. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Government of Yukon announced new plans this week for policing infrastructure in the territory.

Besides renovations to police buildings in the communities of Faro and Ross River, a new detachment building is planned for the community of Carcross in consultation with the Carcross Tagish First Nation and Yukon’s departments of justice and highways and public works.

Costs are expected to run around $11-million.

“It’s important for us to address ageing infrastructure with respect to how we deliver police services here in the territory,” Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon’s justice minister, told Eye on the Arctic in a phone interview on Friday.

“(The government and RCMP) have really tried to put our heads together to make sure that we are coming up with creative ideas to address policing issues here in the territory.”

'We need creative ideas': Yukon justice minister

Yukon Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Scott Sheppard, the Yukon RCMP commanding officer chief superintendent, at the Yukon policing announcement this week. (Courtesy Government of Yukon)

For more on Yukon’s policing plans and the importance of keeping the community policing model in Yukon, listen to Eye on the Arctic‘s conversation with Yukon Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee:

New operational models

Besides building rejigs, new regional operational models will be put in place in five Yukon communities: Faro, Ross River, Haines Junction, Burwash Landing and the Destruction Bay area.

“Policing in Yukon continues to evolve,” said Scott Sheppard, the Yukon RCMP commanding officer chief superintendent, in a news release on Tuesday.

“It’s important that we remain flexible to new service delivery models, so we can maintain our ability to respond to Yukon’s unique policing requirements. This can only be achieved through ongoing and honest discussions with our policing partners. Providing proper facilities for our employees will have a positive impact on the work we carry out in these communities.”

RCMP in the North

The RCMP (earlier called the North West Mounted Police) has been policing Yukon since the 1800s. In this undated photo, the North West Mounted Police are shown in Tagish Post, Yukon. (National Archives of Canada/The Canadian Press)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are Canada’s national police force. The also provide policing in the majority of rural Canada and places without municipal law enforcement. The RCMP also provides policing in Canada’s three northern territories: Yukon, the neighbouring Northwest Territories and the eastern Arctic territory of Nunavut.

Sources: Government of Yukon, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The RCMP provides  policing to Yukon under contract.

The policing infrastructure investments announced this week are governed under the 20-year Territorial Police Service Agreement between Canada and Yukon.

There are around 36,000 people living in the territory.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn@cbc.ca

More stories

*

﻿
