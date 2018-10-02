Zhao Li of the Chinese section helps a young visitor navigate the RCI website. (Marie-Claude Simard)

Culture Day in Quebec

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 2 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Every year, the province holds “culture day” in which various cultural institutions open their doors to the public in a kind of exposition of what they do and what they offer.
Here in Montreal, the headquarters centre of the domestic broadcaster in French, (Radio-Canada) once again participated this past weekend.
RCI of course was there to highlight our own work.

Rufo Valencia of the Latin-American section interviews some guests in Spanish in our popular mini-studio during the event. (Marie-Claude Simard)

About 4,000 visitors passed through the large building, a great number stopping to learn more about RCI.
A highlight was our little recording booth where people could record greetings to the world and tell a little about themselves, and do so in any of RCI’s five languages, English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, and Arabic.

Listen to what some visitors had to say

Many visitors remembered RCI’s shortwave broadcasts saying it had been an important connection with home, while at the same time knowing that it was also an important and useful method of explaining Canada to the world. Although RCI’s transmitters were dismantled six years ago, that latter goal remains a vital aspect of RCI’s work, now via the internet.

Visitors stopping in front of the RCI setup to learn more about the international service (Marie-Claude Simard)

Of course for visitors it was also the time to meet and speak with many of the French network’s Radio-Canada journalists and some of the stars of various television shows, and also to inspect some of the studios and other parts of the vast building.

The office tower of the main Quebec headquarters rises above the vast complex of news and former production studios of Radio-Canada, where RCI is also located.
Culture Day has been an annual event in Quebec and at Radio-Canada, but this was the last such event for this building which has been sold as the entire remaining operation moves to new and much smaller quarters. (Stephane Batigne-wikicommons)

This was the last such event that will be held in this French headquarters building which has been sold, The entire organisation is preparing to move to new and much smaller quarters in 2020 currently being constructed on the building’s former parking lot.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Today’s kids are not ‘physically literate’

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian researcher/professor shares Nobel physics prize

Health, International, Society

Smoking destroys the environment, says WHO

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Culture Day in Quebec

RCI | Français

Élections : François Legault mène la Coalition avenir Québec au pouvoir, alors que les libéraux en sont chassés

RCI | Español

Cinéma Moderne: una nueva experiencia de cine dinámica, íntima y calurosa

RCI | 中文

达成贸易协议是因美向加“红线”让步

فرانسوا لوغو زعيم حزب التحالف من أجل مستقبل كيبيك يلقي كلمة بعد الفوز الساحق الذي حقّقه حزبه في الانتخابات التشريعيّة في كيبيك في 01-10-2018/Ryan Remiorz/CPالعربية | RCI

انتخابات كيبيك التشريعيّة غيّرت الخريطة السياسيّة في المقاطعة