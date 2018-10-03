Early snow wallops western province

On paper, it is still autumn in Canada, but Calgary and other parts of the western province of Alberta got up to 40 centimetres of heavy wet snow, making yesterday one of the snowiest October days in over 100 years.

Now, Canadians know how to handle snow, but most don’t usually have to deal with it until November. That is when they change the tires on their vehicles and make ready snow clearing equipment.

Multi-vehicle collisions, one death

The early snow made roads and highways slippery. That and the lack of snow tires caused several multi-vehicle collisions in the province and one death. Some motorists spent up to 14 hours in their vehicles as some highways were closed.

Public transit stalled

In Calgary, 80 buses got stuck causing traffic jams and forcing people to walk to work. Several cities sent snowplows to Calgary to help clear up the mess.

The images of all that snow surely sent a chill through the rest of Canadians as a grim reminder of what awaits them.