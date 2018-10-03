An entertaining as well as informative series on the world of alternative health cures and anti-ageing trends. (Peacock Alley Entertainment)

The wonderful world of snake oil promoters and people who believe them

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 3 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Claims vs science: New Canadian series explores miracle diets, anti-ageing cures, and other wellness fads

A Canadian researcher and specialist in health issues has travelled the world looking at all kinds of so-called health remedies.

It’s all explored in a new series available on Netflix, Vision TV, and on Sky Vision called “A User’s Guide to Cheating Death” by Peacock Alley Entertainment.  Each episode explores a different topic or alternative health trend.

Tim Caulfield (PhD) is the host of a new series. He is the Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy at the University of Alberta and author of several books on health related issues.

Listen

Widely promoted through TV commercials, books, social media, and sometimes shilled by entertainment personalities, the list of “cures” for all kinds of health issues is mind boggling and world-wide.

Tim Caulfield (PhD) University of Alberta,, shown experiencing a cryospa- one of many health remedoes explored on the Canadian series, "A User's Guide to Cheating Death" (Peacock Alley Entertainment)

Tim Caulfield (PhD) University of Alberta,, shown experiencing a cryospa- one of many “wellness” remedies explored on the series, “A User’s Guide to Cheating Death” (Peacock Alley Entertainment)

Many are fads that come and go while underlying health myths hang on and continue to foster new fads

In an entertaining documentary style production, the series is called “A User’s Guide to Cheating Death”.

Professor Caulfield says there is an amazing amount of mis-information about health issues  and remedies. He says the point of the documentari is not to make fun of the promoters or those who believe in the various remedies or fads, but try to understand them and present actual science in comparison.

Also explored are “vampire facials” or PRP, claimed to rejuvenate the skin and remove wrinkles. (Peacock Alley Entertainment)

In the series Caulfield himself tries many of the remedies from eating snake bladder, to cupping., to crystal therapy.

He says while he can explain that there is no scientific basis for these “cures” and “remedies”, he says often they are often a pleasant and caring experience, and that may be what is missing in some measure from modern medicine and leading people to try these alternatives.

Host Tim Caulfield tries out “trampoline detox” (Peacock Alley Entertainment)

He says that is one of the major aspects is that the medical and scientific communities need to communicate that human element along with the data and also make an effort to listen more carefully and attentively to patients.

The other of course is to invite people to be more questioning about these various claims. He hopes viewers will take a more critical look such cures and remedies and compare them to actual science.

YouTube- Cheating Death- trailer (Peacock Alley Entertainment)

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

The wonderful world of snake oil promoters and people who believe them

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Today’s kids are not ‘physically literate’

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian researcher/professor shares Nobel physics prize

Health, International, Society

Smoking destroys the environment, says WHO

RCI | Français

Négocier un accord de libre-échange avec la Chine! Le Canada est-il prêt pour cet autre pas de danse avec un éléphant?

RCI | Español

Radio Canadá Internacional abrió sus puertas en las Jornadas de la Cultura

RCI | 中文

国税局“以进查出”追查酒吧逃税

العربية | RCI

قراءة في فوز الـ"كاك" الحاسم وحجم التحديات التي تنتظره في السلطة