U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers announces an indictment charging seven Russian military officers with malicious cyber activities against the U.S. and its allies at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. (Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS)

Canada and allies accuse Russia of ‘malicious cyber-operations’

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada and several of its key Western allies on Thursday accused Russia’s military intelligence service of a litany of ‘malicious cyber-operations’ including the hacking of the Canadian-based world anti-doping body and an attempt to hack into the chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands.

In a coordinated move, the U.S. Justice Department also charged seven Russian military intelligence officers in relation with the 2016 hacking of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) based in Montreal in a bid to delegitimize the anti-doping body.

Russian operatives also targeted a Pennsylvania-based nuclear energy company, according to the U.S. officials.

Three of the seven Russian military intelligence officials accused in the hacking were previously charged by special counsel Robert Mueller, Justice Department officials said during a morning press conference attended by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Cybercrime Director Mark Flynn.

4 Russian spies expelled

Mark Flynn, Director General for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, left, and Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers, attend a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at the Justice Department in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

(listen to U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers announce the reasons for indictments of Russian officers)

Listen

Four of the officers, allegedly working for Russia’s Chief Intelligence Directorate better known under its Russian acronym, GRU, were also charged for cyber-targeting the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) network in April.

The OPCW was investigating the nerve agent poisoning of a former GRU officer and his daughter in Salisbury, U.K.

Incidentally, the two suspects in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, who had betrayed several Russian agents to the British intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were also identified as GRU officers by British authorities.

The GRU’s alleged hacking attempts on the chemical weapons watchdog in April were disrupted by authorities, Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld said Thursday. Four Russian intelligence officers carrying diplomatic passports were immediately expelled from the Netherlands, said a press release by the Netherlands Defence Intelligence and Security Service (DISS).

In 2014, Dutch authorities also blocked attempts by Russian hackers to gain access to the investigation into the downing of a Malaysian Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board, Bijleveld said.

In this imaged released and manipulated at source by the Dutch Defence Ministry, Thursday Oct. 4, 2018, four Russian officers of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, GRU, are escorted to their flight after being expelled from the Netherlands on April 13, 2018, for allegedly trying to hack into the U.N. chemical watchdog OPCW’s network. (Dutch Defence Ministry via AP)

The British ambassador to the Netherlands said that the men caught with spy gear outside the OPCW building were from the very same GRU section (Unit 26165) accused by American investigators of having broken into the Democratic National Committee’s email and sowing havoc during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The alleged Russian spies deported from The Hague also planned to travel on to the OPCW designated laboratory in Spiez, Switzerland, said Ambassador Peter Wilson. But this wouldn’t have been the first time they’d travelled to Switzerland.

Intelligence collected from a laptop that belonged to one of the GRU officers caught in The Hague showed that it had connected to WiFi at the Alpha Palmiers Hotel in Lausanne in September 2016 – where a WADA conference was taking place, Wilson said.

That conference was attended by officials from the International Olympic Committee and the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport who were targeted by a cyber attack, he said.

One of the Canadian officials had their laptop compromised by malware, probably deployed by someone connected to the same hotel WiFi network, British officials said. Immediately after this laptop was compromised, the Centre’s computer systems were infected more broadly by the malware.

Subsequently, alleged Russian hackers also compromised the IP addresses of the International Olympic Committee, British officials said.

Canada joins allies in condemning Russia

“Today, Canada joins its allies in identifying and exposing a series of malicious cyber-operations by the Russian military,” said a statement by Global Affairs Canada.

“These acts form part of a broader pattern of activities by the Russian government that lie well outside the bounds of appropriate behaviour, demonstrate a disregard for international law and undermine the rules-based international order.”

The statement went on to say that the Canadian government “assesses with high confidence” that the GRU was responsible for the release of confidential athlete data from WADA computers obtained by a hacking group calling itself Fancy Bear/APT28.

The GRU was also responsible for the 2016 malware attack against the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, the statement alleged.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said it has identified that a number of cyber actors widely known to have been conducting cyber attacks around the world are, in fact, the GRU.

“These attacks have been conducted in flagrant violation of international law, have affected citizens in a large number of countries, including Russia, and have cost national economies millions of pounds,” said the statement by the NCSC.

Russian embassy denies ‘fake news’ allegations

Russian authorities dismissed the allegations as “nothing more than cheap spy fiction and fake news” and an “anti-Russian witch hunt by U.S./UK and their willing allies, including Canada.”

“The major goals of this brazen propaganda war are to brainwash and scare domestic and international audience with non-existent Russian threat, as well as distract attention from NATO counties’ [sic] expanding their offensive cyber war capabilities,” said a statement by the Russian embassy in Ottawa.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the allegations were the product of “rich imagination” of British officials.

“Without any discernment, they’ve mixed up everything in one Nina Ricci perfume bottle: the GRU, the cyberspies, the Kremlin hackers and WADA,” said Zakharova, referring to the perfume bottle that allegedly contained the deadly nerve agent that poisoned the Skripals.

“It’s some kind of a hellish perfume brew. The rich imagination of our British colleagues truly has no boundaries!”

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Further evidence of a moon outside our solar system

On this day, a pseudo religious doomsday cult l'Ordre du Temple Solaire, began its series of murders and collective suicides in Quebec (Radio-Canada)
RCI | Français

L’accord États-Unis–Mexique-Canada sonne-t-il la privatisation du service postal public ?

RCI | Español

Poesía indígena mexicana en la maleta de Alec Dempster

RCI | 中文

大麻上市在即，专家提醒长者慎用

رئيسة جمعيّة صندوق لبنان كندا نيكول عبد المسيح (الثانية من اليسار) والأعضاء اللواتي يقمن جميعا بالعمل الطوعي/LCFالعربية | RCI

جمعيّة صندوق لبنان كندا: هدف خيري ثقافي مزدوج