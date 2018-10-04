Canada’s ‘failure to prosecute Volkswagen’ denounced

It has been three years since the discovery that Volkswagen rigged its vehicles’ emissions controls and Canada has laid no charges, notes the advocacy group Environmental Defence. By contrast, the U.S. has fined the car company $12 billion and arrested several company officials. Germany has fined it $1.5 billion.

Lack of action called embarrassing

Volkswagen is said to have sold 120,000 vehicles in Canada with devices to cheat emission standards and violated environmental law. Environment Defence estimates it should be liable for fines of $105 billion.

The group says it launched a court action against the Canadian government after it refused to start investigating the violations or disclose information about progress on investigation.

In a news release, Environmental Defence says the government’s lack of enforcement of pollution standards is embarrassing and sends “a dangerous message that companies can pollute and get away with it.”