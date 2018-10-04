On this day, a pseudo religious doomsday cult l'Ordre du Temple Solaire, began its series of murders and collective suicides in Quebec (Radio-Canada)

On this day, a pseudo religious doomsday cult l'Ordre du Temple Solaire, began its series of murders and collective suicides in Quebec (Radio-Canada)

History Canada: October 4,1994: An international cult tragedy begins

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Sex, money, strange rituals and mysticism, charismatic leaders, weapons, doomsday belief.

All these elements above typically associated to varying degrees with cults, came to a head on this day in international death and murder starting in a quiet town in Quebec.

Morin Heights, north of Montreal in the Laurentian Mountain region is known as a tourist town, mostly connected with skiing.

On October 4, 1994, while the town was slowly gearing up for the winter ski season, a fire broke out in a house that left five people dead.

At first it was thought to be an accident that left two charred bodies, but investigators soon found three stabbed bodies, including a baby, in an adjacent building. They discovered the fire had been deliberately set with a series of timed incendiary devices, but not all had gone off.

The partially burned houses in Morin Heights. where investigators found 5 dead, by murder and suicide, including a baby. (Radio-Canada- Le Point)

They had stumbled onto the first deaths of an international cult known as the “Ordre du Temple Solaire”- (Order of the Solar Temple), whose dogma consisted of a strange mix of Catholicism, Rosicrucian beliefs, elements of ancient Egyptian beliefs, shamanism,  doomsday scenarios and combined with Templar-like mystical rituals, and regalia, and a strict hierarchy, where one advanced through financial donations.

It was a cult where, in Quebec, it had attracted several high-ranking members of the provincial power authority, Hydro-Quebec.

Beginning with talks of love, well being and fulfillment, as one became pulled in, eventually as well, the belief that death through fire (to purify the soul) would result in a new life on “Sirius”.

Joseph di Mambro, believed to the top man of the cult shown in a cult video (via TV M6 France- Youtube)

Collective suicide and murder

The day after, in Switzerland in two separate incidents, 48 more followers of the cult were found dead. While some were believed to have willingly committed suicide, others were thought to have been killed.

The dead included cult founders Luc Jouret, 46, a Belgian-born physician who claimed he was a reincarnated from the time of the Templars and even a reincarnation of Jesus,  and Joseph di Mambro, 70, of France who split his time between Quebec, France and Switzerland. Di Mambro had already been suspected in an arms smuggling and money laundering operation.

Luc Jouret- the apparent number 2 in the cult shown in a 1985 video (via CBC)

In the 1980’s Jouret had already begun gathering followers to his strange beliefs of “personal development”  and in 1986 moved to Quebec along with several followers where others joined as he began preaching about impending doom as he and followers were dressed in long hooded robes, often with the red cross of the Templars.

Ritual scene taken from an OTS video, Joesph di Mambro is sitting just to the right of the candelabra in the photo (TV-M6 France)

The cult had been investigated in 1993 in another ski village next to Morin Heights for illegal weapons and suspicion of an assassination plot against the then provincial public security minister. After a raid on a cult “crypt”, police suspected a mass suicide was being planned. Jouret, charged with weapons offences, fled to Switzerland immediately afterward followed by some members apparently believing the police presence had “contaminated” their crypt.

Then just a day after the bodies of Quebec members were found, police in Switzerland found 23 more bodies in a burnt farmhouse in canton Fribourg, and another 25 in canton Valais.

One of the burned chalets in Switzerland where more members of the cult were either killed or committed suicide on October 5 1994 (via Le Point- Radio-Canada)

Among the dead were a number of prominent Quebeckers, including the mayor of the city of Richelieu and his wife, a journalist with a Quebec City newspaper, and a senior advisor in the Quebec finance ministry.

Police believe many were killed in a ritual murder while some may have been willing participants.

Cult leaders Jouret and di Mambro had preached that by following their teachings they would be happier and fulfilled but that the apocalypse was coming. and that followers must die by fire to achieve bliss in an afterworld.  The badly burned bodies including the third leader who took care of finances, were found, Jouret’s indentified only by dental records.

Many of the dead in Switzerland were found arranged in a circle with their heads facing outward. Many had been drugged, some had plastic bags over their heads, all many had been shot in the head, while inner circle leaders had taken poison.

But the strange ritual and deaths of the OTS did not stop in 1994.

Sixteen more were found dead in a star formation in a ritual killing and suicide by gun and fire in the Vercors mountains of France in 1995.

Police reconstruction of the positions of the dead in France, including three children, (TV M6 France)

Then in March 1997, police discovered the five burned bodies believed to be connected with OTS, in the small town of St Casimir about 80 kilometres from Quebec City.

Authorities remove the bodies from a partially burned house in St Casimir. The cult members apparently dismayed they could not “join” the others in Switzerland or France, committed suicide in 1997
(AP)

Is the cult finished?

It is believed elements of OTS may still exist. An internationally renowned Swiss musician and conductor was twice charged for being associated with the OTS- “a criminal organisation” but was aquitted both times, in France in 2001, and in Switzerland in 2006.

As with all such cults, the motivations and trying to understand what really happened and why, will remain forever elusive.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Further evidence of a moon outside our solar system

On this day, a pseudo religious doomsday cult l'Ordre du Temple Solaire, began its series of murders and collective suicides in Quebec (Radio-Canada)
RCI | Français

L’accord États-Unis–Mexique-Canada sonne-t-il la privatisation du service postal public ?

RCI | Español

Poesía indígena mexicana en la maleta de Alec Dempster

RCI | 中文

大麻上市在即，专家提醒长者慎用

رئيسة جمعيّة صندوق لبنان كندا نيكول عبد المسيح (الثانية من اليسار) والأعضاء اللواتي يقمن جميعا بالعمل الطوعي/LCFالعربية | RCI

جمعيّة صندوق لبنان كندا: هدف خيري ثقافي مزدوج