Quebec Premier and Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard pauses as he gets emotional while announcing his resignation as Premier and MNA for the riding of Roberval, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. Couillard's wife Suzanne Pilote, left, comforts him. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quebec Liberal leader steps down following resounding defeat

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Outgoing Quebec premier Philippe Couillard announced Thursday that he is leaving politics after the Quebec Liberal Party led by the former brain surgeon suffered the worst electoral defeat in its history losing more than half of its seats in the provincial legislature.

The upstart Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party led by former airline executive Francois Legault trounced the Liberals in Monday’s election, closing the book on nearly 15 uninterrupted years of Liberal governments in Quebec.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Couillard said he is resigning his seat in the National Assembly and stepping down as the leader of the party, adding that staying in politics, in any role, would be “more than I feel I am humanly capable of.”

But Couillard said he is leaving with his head held high.

“I’m leaving Quebec in better condition than it was in in 2014,” Couillard said. “The change has been profound. Our finances are balanced, the debt is in decline, the economy is strong. We are better able to finance our public services, especially education.”

Coalition Avenir du Quebec leader and premier-elect Francois Legault arrives on stage to address supporters as he celebrates after winning the Quebec Provincial election in Quebec City on Monday, October 1, 2018. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

In his speech Couillard also took a parting shot at the policies of the incoming CAQ government, which has pledged to cut down on immigration and introduce legislation that will ban public servants in position of authority from wearing visible religious signs, such as hijabs and turbans.

“Quebec must remain a welcoming place, a society where everyone has a seat at the table, a place where people are judged by what they have in their heads, not on their heads,” Couillard said.

With his wife Suzanne Pilote, by his side, Couillard, 61, became emotional when talking about their children and grandchildren, saying he is ready for a new stage in their lives.

“It’s hard to say today where that will take us… Towards new challenges and passions, I hope,” Couillard said. “Certainly, for more quiet and serenity. It’s now time to think a little about us.”

Couillard was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2003, eventually serving as health minister before stepping down in 2008.

He returned to politics in 2012 to seek the Liberal leadership after Jean Charest resigned. Couillard won on the first ballot, and led the Liberals into the 2014 election, where they defeated the sovereignist Parti Quebecois to return to power.

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Further evidence of a moon outside our solar system

On this day, a pseudo religious doomsday cult l'Ordre du Temple Solaire, began its series of murders and collective suicides in Quebec (Radio-Canada)
RCI | Français

L’accord États-Unis–Mexique-Canada sonne-t-il la privatisation du service postal public ?

RCI | Español

Poesía indígena mexicana en la maleta de Alec Dempster

RCI | 中文

大麻上市在即，专家提醒长者慎用

العربية | RCI

حب الحياة ومساعدة الآخرين، لاسيما الأطفال، رسالة خالد فنصب