Quebec Liberal leader steps down following resounding defeat

Outgoing Quebec premier Philippe Couillard announced Thursday that he is leaving politics after the Quebec Liberal Party led by the former brain surgeon suffered the worst electoral defeat in its history losing more than half of its seats in the provincial legislature.

The upstart Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party led by former airline executive Francois Legault trounced the Liberals in Monday’s election, closing the book on nearly 15 uninterrupted years of Liberal governments in Quebec.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Couillard said he is resigning his seat in the National Assembly and stepping down as the leader of the party, adding that staying in politics, in any role, would be “more than I feel I am humanly capable of.”

But Couillard said he is leaving with his head held high.

“I’m leaving Quebec in better condition than it was in in 2014,” Couillard said. “The change has been profound. Our finances are balanced, the debt is in decline, the economy is strong. We are better able to finance our public services, especially education.”

In his speech Couillard also took a parting shot at the policies of the incoming CAQ government, which has pledged to cut down on immigration and introduce legislation that will ban public servants in position of authority from wearing visible religious signs, such as hijabs and turbans.

“Quebec must remain a welcoming place, a society where everyone has a seat at the table, a place where people are judged by what they have in their heads, not on their heads,” Couillard said.

With his wife Suzanne Pilote, by his side, Couillard, 61, became emotional when talking about their children and grandchildren, saying he is ready for a new stage in their lives.

“It’s hard to say today where that will take us… Towards new challenges and passions, I hope,” Couillard said. “Certainly, for more quiet and serenity. It’s now time to think a little about us.”

Couillard was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2003, eventually serving as health minister before stepping down in 2008.

He returned to politics in 2012 to seek the Liberal leadership after Jean Charest resigned. Couillard won on the first ballot, and led the Liberals into the 2014 election, where they defeated the sovereignist Parti Quebecois to return to power.