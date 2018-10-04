CAQ Leader François Legault speaks to supporters after his party won a majority in Monday's Quebec election. The win is seen as creating a major direction change in Quebec and Canadian politics, and may also be a reflection of a wider movement in politics elsewhere. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Quebec’s provincial election: What does it signal for Canada, maybe the world?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Quebec is Canada’s second most populous province, mainly French-speaking, and with a centuries old and well established French-Canadian culture.

Although just one out of ten provinces and three territories, any Quebec provincial election has always attracted a disproportionate amount of attention.  The election this week has resulted in an even greater fundamental change for the province, and perhaps politics in general.

Jean Francois Godbout (PhD), Professor of Poltical Science at the University of Montreal, explains

Listen

Another swing to the right in politics, albeit only a little to the right.

Jean-Francois Godbout (PhD) professor, Universite de Montreal

There seems to be a movement in many countries toward the right in politics, and this may be yet another case, although in Quebec there are other issues at play.

Professor Godbout notes that for decades, the main theme of Quebec elections has been about separatism: the province staying in Canada, or leaving as a separate state. That ideological battle pitted two provincial parties against each other, the federalist Liberals, and the separatist Parti Quebecois. During that decades long battle there were two very bitter referendums in the province on the separation issue, one of which was very close indeed, and both of which caused substantial exodus from the province.

It may be also that residents have simply grown tired of the nationalist debate, or grown away from that issue as other priorities come to the fore.

Godbout says the fundamental shift this time did away with the federalism-separatism debate, to a new left-right political divide.

The governing  federalist Liberals have been tossed from power, with the long-time leader, Philippe Couillard announcing his resignation this morning.

Long time leader of the provincial Liberal party, Philippe Couillard announced he is quitting as leader and also leaving politics as a result of the election loss. (Jacques Boissinot- CP)

The separatist Parti Quebecois suffered severely not even gaining enough seats for official party status, with PQ leader, Jean Francois Lisee, not even winning his own riding. He has also resigned.

The separatist Parti Quebecois which has exchanged governing the province with the Liberals several times over the past many decades, lost heavily this election and with only nine seats does not gain even official party status. Leader Jean-Francois Lisee did not even win his seat and stepped down as leader. (via Radio-Canada)

The big winner was the Coalition Avenir Quebec, a centre-right party and slightly Quebec nationalist but promising never to hold a referendum on separation.

They won an unexpected clear majority, whie the far-left Quebec Solidaire made surprising gains going from one seat to ten, one more than the Parti Quebecois.

It had been expected that the CAQ might win, but that it would be a close race with the Liberals. That clear majority for the CAQ took almost everyone by surprise.

Most are now waiting to see what new direction for the province will be under this first time CAQ government, and how the slightly nationalist and slightly rightist government will get along with the current federal Liberal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Liberal party fundraising event in Toronto, Oct 2, 2018. The election in Quebec of the CAQ is seen as another slight setback for him along with the election of Premier Ford in Ontario with whom there are ideological differences. (Chris Young- CP)

A clash may already be brewing over the issue of banning the wearing of religious symbols in certain public service positions.   This is protected under the constitution but Legault says he will invoke the rarely used “notwithstanding” clause for an exemption, a move recently threatened by Premier Doug Ford of Ontario in another issue, and which Prime Minister Trudeau has criticised.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Further evidence of a moon outside our solar system

On this day, a pseudo religious doomsday cult l'Ordre du Temple Solaire, began its series of murders and collective suicides in Quebec (Radio-Canada)
RCI | Français

L’accord États-Unis–Mexique-Canada sonne-t-il la privatisation du service postal public ?

RCI | Español

Poesía indígena mexicana en la maleta de Alec Dempster

RCI | 中文

大麻上市在即，专家提醒长者慎用

رئيسة جمعيّة صندوق لبنان كندا نيكول عبد المسيح (الثانية من اليسار) والأعضاء اللواتي يقمن جميعا بالعمل الطوعي/LCFالعربية | RCI

جمعيّة صندوق لبنان كندا: هدف خيري ثقافي مزدوج