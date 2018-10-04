Police to emphasize road rules on holiday weekend

Motorists should expect increased police presence and enforcement of road and highway rules this holiday weekend, October 5-8, 2018. Operation Impact is an annual, coordinated traffic initiative by police agencies across Canada to increase road safety and reduce accidents.

About 2,000 die each year

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says Canada has one of the highest motor vehicle fatality rates among high-income countries at 5.2 per population of 100,000. Each year about 2,000 people are killed and 165,000 are injured while using the road transportation system, according to Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.

This is a document drawn up to to outline a national strategy with the stated aim of making Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

Many Canadians will be on the road

This weekend’s campaign focuses on behaviours that put people most at risk. They include alcohol- or drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and improper seat belt use. Recreational use of cannabis becomes legal on October 17 and Ontario Provincial Police say even so, drug-impaired driving will still be illegal.

Most Canadians have a holiday from work this Monday, October 8th to celebrate Thanksgiving. Many will take to the roads to visit family or for recreational purposes.