Space lectures offered for free online

The Canadian Space Agency will present some of its major projects in a series of live lectures in that people can see on its YouTube channel for free. A lecture on October 5, 2018 will explore the RADARSAT Constellation mission and how it enables observations of Earth from Space.

How to get a sample from an asteroid

Another on October 9 will look at collecting a sample from the surface of the asteroid Bennu. And the last lecturer on October 10 will discuss using stratospheric balloons to test technologies.

Each lecture will be presented twice, once in English and once in French, these being Canada’s two official languages.