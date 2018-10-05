Denis Levesque filmed two bull moose fighting in the eastern province of New Brunswick on Oct. 2, 2018. (Denis Levesque/Facebook

Moose lock horns, captured on video

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 October, 2018

It could have been love of a female that caused two bull moose to butt heads on October 2, 2018 in the woods of northern New Brunswick, reports CBC. Denis Levesque, a forestry technician and avid hunter, was on his way home when he and his friend Rene Legace had to stop their vehicles because two moose were blocking the road. Levesque filmed the two big moose who fought for about 10 minutes before running off into the woods.

‘I had goosebumps’

“It was just incredible,” said Levesque. “I had goosebumps on my back. I’ve never seen something like that, and I’m always in the woods.”

Denis Levesque posted his video on Facebook where it got hundreds of thousands of views.

Moose are taller than horses

Moose are impressive, standing at about 1.5 to two metres at the shoulder and weighing up to 600kg. The eastern province of New Brunswick is covered in forest and is a natural home for moose. In 2010, it was estimated that 31,819 roamed the province.

Motorists are urged to use caution. Because moose are so tall, if they are hit by a car, the bulk of the animal may come flying through the windshield and kill front seat occupants.

By autumn, a mature bull has a large rack of antlers. Levesque estimates those he filmed spanned about 130cm. Mature males usually shed their antlers in November.

Moose are great swimmers and will dive deep to munch on water plants. (iStock)

One particular cow per season, usually

Moose are vegetarians, eating plants on land and in the water. They are powerful swimmers and can travel through any kind of terrain in all seasons.

Mating season starts in mid-September. A male usually stays with a particular cow during most of the breeding season, so it’s generally better to not mess with his missus.

