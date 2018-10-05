Ships bringing oil drilling equipment to Alaska pass through Seattles Elliott Bay on Wednesday, June 27, 2012. (Donna Gordon Blankinship/AP Photo)

Ottawa signals it’s open to talks on offshore Arctic oil and gas development

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The federal government says it is open to talks with territorial governments, industry, and Indigenous governments and communities on the future of offshore oil and gas development in the Canadian Arctic, raising hopes among some that Ottawa is ready to review its ban on offshore drilling.

Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi announced Thursday that Ottawa will negotiate a Beaufort Sea oil and gas co-management and revenue-sharing agreement with the governments of the Northwest Territories and Yukon, as well as the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC).

In 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-U.S. president Barack Obama jointly announced an indefinite moratorium on all Arctic offshore energy exploration, subject to a review every five years.

Northern fury

Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod talks to media after being picked as premier for a second term in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Wednesday, Dec.16, 2015. McLeod says a federal decision to stop issuing offshore oil and gas licences in the Arctic was made without consultation with the people whose economy stands to pay the price. (Bill Braden/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Leaders of Canada’s three northern territories – Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon – were not consulted by Ottawa prior to the announcement and they were furious, said Heather Exner-Pirot, the managing editor of the Arctic Yearbook and a Research Fellow with the EU Arctic Forum.

In one of his first moves as the newly elected president of the United States, Donald Trump announced plans to reverse the Obama policy and open the American Arctic to drilling.

The joint Trudeau-Obama announcement in 2016 had come as the Liberal government was about to launch its Arctic Policy Framework co-development process, making it very difficult for the federal government to say that they were entering it in good faith, Exner-Pirot said.

(listen to the full interview with Heather Exner-Pirot as she explains what motivated the policy change and why there will be no offshore drilling rigs in the Canadian Arctic for the foreseeable future)

Listen

After a year and a half of consultations and negotiations on the Arctic Policy Framework, the federal government heard again and again about northern dissatisfaction with the unilateral imposition of the moratorium, Exner-Pirot said.

Loud and clear

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Leblanc, who visited Yellowknife in August, emphasized that that Liberals heard northern concerns loud and clear.

“During extensive consultations, our partners were very clear: they want to be involved in the management of Arctic offshore oil and gas resources, and they want to see economic prosperity and jobs that will benefit Indigenous peoples and all Northerners in the future without affecting the health of their environment,” LeBlanc said.

Sohi said in a release that the government has been working with both the territories and the energy industry.

“We heard loud and clear that the protection of the Arctic environment and the sustainable, inclusive development of the region for the benefit of Northern residents and all Canadians are critical to growing Canada’s economy.”

Welcome news

Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod said he welcomes the federal announcement.

“As a resource-rich jurisdiction, the strength of the Northwest Territories economy and the wellbeing of its residents depends on the sustainable development of its natural resources,” McLeod said in a statement. “That includes the responsible development of the NWT’s significant onshore and offshore oil and gas resources.”

As part of the devolution of powers agreement signed five year ago, between the federal government and the territory, Ottawa had promised to negotiate the shared management of offshore oil and gas resources with the NWT and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC), McLeod said.

Thursday’s announcement to negotiate a Beaufort Sea oil and gas co-management and revenue sharing agreement with the NWT, the IRC and Yukon is concrete progress towards this commitment, he said.

“We are also pleased to note that Northerners will be partners in the co-development of the scope and governance framework for a science-based five-year review of the moratorium on offshore drilling in Arctic waters, recognizing that considerable scientific study has already been completed in the Beaufort Sea, much of it spearheaded by the IRC,” McLeod said.

Oil prices still too depressed for Arctic drilling

However, much will depend on oil prices, which still haven’t recovered enough to justify the massive investment in offshore exploration and drilling, said Exner-Pirot.

Interest in the Beaufort Sea offshore drilling in the early 2010s was driven by high oil prices, but it died down as oil prices plummeted following the 2008 financial crisis after reaching a peak of $103.67 per barrel. Imperial Oil, which still holds large exploration leases in those waters, cancelled its drilling program in 2015.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, the government also said it would preserve existing offshore exploration rights for energy companies and remit the balance of any deposits related to licences to affected licence holders.

However, suspension any oil and gas activities will remain in place for the duration of the moratorium.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology

Space lectures offered for free online

RCI | Français

Une douzaine d’enfants s’évadent dans le fleuve Saint-Laurent pour oublier la maladie l’instant d’une croisière

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café 5-7 de octubre

RCI | 中文

网络安全：加拿大的公司太自信了

العربية | RCI

العراق: هل ولادة الحكومة قريبة بعد انتخاب صالح رئيساً وتكليفه عبد المهدي برئاستها؟