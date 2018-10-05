The LINK Online Oct. 5-7, 2018

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc

Arctic: International fishing moratorium

Canada, the European Union and eight other countries signed Wednesday a legally binding international accord that will protect nearly three million square kilometres of the Central Arctic Ocean from unregulated fishing.

The moratorium will be in effect for 16 years while scientific research is carried out to determine the viability and sustainability of commercial fishing.

Levon speaks with Trevor Taylor, vice president of conservation for Oceans North, a Canadian environmental NGO,

Canadian series looks at science (and lack of) behind various health and wellness fads

Its a noisy world out there when it comes to health. All kinds of claims are being made about everything from magic bracelets to high tech cryo-spa treatment. A Canadian expert Tim Caulfield (PhD) in the health field hosts a new series which travels the world to look at the many products and treatments being promoted to keep you young-cheat death- or cure you of various health problems.

Marc speaks with Professor Caulfield about the documentary series which is available on Netflix, Vision TV, and Sky Vision

Cannabis effects may differ for seniors

Within less than a fortnight, recreational use of cannabis becomes legal in Canada.

Many seniors who tried pot when they were younger, may want to take it up again for recreational or medical reasons.

A doctor warns that the product today is not the same as decades ago, and that its effects may differ on an older person. Also, there may be unexpected effects when combined with other medications seniors may be taking.

Lynn speaks with Dr Mona Sidhu of the Canadian Coalition for Senior’s Health who says “Taking an edible or oral formulation can result in higher side-effects such as drowsiness, falls and dizziness”