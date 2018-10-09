Calgary considering a bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Calgary, Alberta, hosted the winter Olympics back in 1988. Now, the International Olympic Committee has invited Calgary to compete for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, but Calgarians, many of whom remember the first event, are not yet enthusiastic supporters.

Stockholm, Sweden and Milan-Cortina, Italy, also got the IOC’s invitation to bid for 2026 in a members vote today in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the Youth Olympic Games are running currently.

Calgary is holding a Nov. 13 plebiscite in an effort to get the city behind the bid, so the international campaign can soon begin, according to Calgary 2026 board chair Scott Hutcheson.

“Our view is we need to take care of our domestic interests first, make sure Calgarians are informed, make sure we’re listening to Calgarians and that they understand what is in their prospective bid,” Hutcheson told The Canadian Press from Buenos Aires.

Calgary, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988, is holding a plebiscite on Nov. 13 to see how much support there is, on whether to bid for the 2026 Games. (Jonathan Utz/AFP/Getty Images)

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he’s concerned the federal government hasn’t provided a timeline for announcing its funding intentions for a possible Calgary Winter Olympics. 

“I don’t think it’s fair to ask people to vote without the information, but we really do need to make sure our partners at the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada are ready to have that information in plenty of time before the plebiscite,” Nenshi said today.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Calgary considering a bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Irving Oil explosion the fourth emergency in Saint John

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New theory about Martian moons

RCI | Français

Les femmes issues des communautés culturelles se lancent dans l’industrie de la construction

RCI | Español

Piden en Canadá la prohibición de la "terapia de reorientación sexual"

RCI | 中文

开心做研究, 懒得评职称：加拿大诺贝尔物理奖得主斯特里克兰

العربية | RCI

أسبوع المواطَنة مناسبة للتوعية على حقوق كافة الكنديين ومسؤولياتهم