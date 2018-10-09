Irving Oil explosion the fourth emergency in Saint John

Irving Oil and the Saint John Fire Department emergency crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire yesterday at the refinery, following the explosion that people felt as well as heard, up to 20 kilometres away.

On the Thanksgiving holiday Monday, people expressed their gratitude for the fact that 3,000 workers at the site made it away safely. Five people had minor injuries and were released from hospital in the afternoon.

“This cannot be the new norm for people living in Saint John”

This is the fourth emergency event in the city this year. In August, what was described as a “significant explosion” took place at the American Iron & Metal Company Inc., a scrap-metal recycling plant, on the city’s waterfront.

Prior to that, in June, Irving Oil issued an apology for the release of a mystery product from the refinery.

And in January, the year began with a butane leak at the refinery that put 65 people out of their homes for severa; days.

Saint John mayor, Don Darling, has had enough.

“It cannot be our norm here that we’re having fires and explosions,” Darling told CBC News. “These are accidents, but this cannot be the new norm for people living in Saint John.”

This morning Irving Oil confirmed that the refinery is safe, and the “specific site of the incident is isolated and contained.”

“Through our continuous air monitoring, we have determined that there are no concerns with regards to air quality. Accordingly, we are currently planning to have our turnaround team back on site this evening for the night shift,” the company said on Twitter.

“Our plans for returning to full turnaround mode will be discussed at that time. We regret that this incident has happened and are sorry for the impact that it has had on so many in our community.”

Irving Oil officials are, however, still looking into what caused the blast that sent flames soaring 30 metres into the sky above the city with a plume of black smoke visible for hours.

It is believed it began with a malfunction in a diesel-treating unit, and officials warned that flare-ups could still occur.

“The days, weeks and months ahead, will give us the time to have focused discussions and look for a new relationship going forward,” Mayor Darling posted on Twitter.

The Irving Oil facility employs 1,400 people and can produce more than 320,000 barrels per day at the site, which covers more than 300 hectares, the largest refinery in Canada.

“As a mayor, when you’re reading about an explosion in Canada’s largest oil refinery in the middle of your city, your heart starts pumping,” he said.

“And I’ll assure you that we will have those next phase conversations at the right time.”

(With files from CBC)