A Canadian researcher and a Canadian meterorite have helped change the theory about the origin of the Martion moons (NASA-JPL-Caltech-Malin Space Science Systems-Texas A&M Univ)

New theory about Martian moons

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Martian moons are two pock-marked, cratered and slightly odd-shaped structures.

It was long thought they were asteroids that long ago became captive of Martian gravity and pulled into orbit around the red planet.

A new theory however suggests differently, helped by a meteorite that fell in Canada.

Chris Herd, (PhD) is the curator of the University of Alberta Meteorite Collection and a professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Alberta.

Listen

Professor Herd is co-author of the research paper published in the Journal of  Geophysical Research: Planets under the title “MGS-TES Spectra Suggest a Basaltic Component in the Regolith of Phobos”  (open access until Oct 21/18- here)

Professor Chris Herd (PhD), Dept Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Alberta (photo U Ab)

The moons of Mars are the “darkest” in the solar system, which would seem to suggest their origin as asteroids, although scientists have always felt the orbits weren’t quite right for that theory.   However, recently a group suggested testing the light reflectivity from an actual piece of a dark asteroid and compare it to that of the moons.

This sample from the U of A’s Meteorite Collection is the largest pristine fragment of the Tagish Lake meteorite, from which the sample used in the study was taken.  It is unique in its make-up and that it was frozen when it landed and has been kept frozen ever since to preserve many of its elements. The original meteor may have been up to ten tonnes, but blew up into fragments when hitting Earth’s atmosphere. (Michael Holly- U Ab)

The dark chunk of asteroid fell on frozen Tagish Lake in northern British Columbia in 2000.  Herd sliced a small piece from the still frozen meteorite and a group of international scientists used information from data recorded in 1998, when the Mars Global Surveyor Thermal Emission Spectrometer (MGS‐TES) passed Phobos during its orbit around Mars.

So where do the moons come from?

The testing showed that the two moons reflectivity did not match that of the Tagish Lake meteorite, further reinforcing the idea the moons were not in fact captured asteroids.

The specialised cold room and isolation chamber “glove box” where the meteorite is kept. Originally as it landed in winter, it was frozen and has been kept frozen which means that many unique intrinsic organic compounds- the building blocks of life- are preserved in this specimen which makes it possibly the most pristine example of an asteroid available. (University of Alberta)

So where did they come from? The scientists now feel they were blasted from Mars in an ancient collision, very much like how Earth’s own moon was created, although on a smaller scale.

But still, the moons differ from Mars surface. It is thought that the collision probably occurred so far in the distant past that the moon’s material is likely part of Mars original crust, now long buried.  As professor Herd says, Phobos and Deimos may be “fossilised” remnants of Mar’s early crust.

Professor Herd says more information about our nearest neighbouring planet will be gathered during upcoming Mars missions, which will see robot vehicles gathering samples of the Martian surface.

Scientists involved in this study include researchers at Stony Brook University in New York, Northern Arizona University, Kirklareli University in Turkey, and the Space Science Institute at Boise, Idaho.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Calgary considering a bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Irving Oil explosion the fourth emergency in Saint John

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New theory about Martian moons

RCI | Français

Les femmes issues des communautés culturelles se lancent dans l’industrie de la construction

RCI | Español

Piden en Canadá la prohibición de la "terapia de reorientación sexual"

RCI | 中文

开心做研究, 懒得评职称：加拿大诺贝尔物理奖得主斯特里克兰

العربية | RCI

أسبوع المواطَنة مناسبة للتوعية على حقوق كافة الكنديين ومسؤولياتهم