Vandals strike war memorial on Thanksgiving weekend

Once again, vandals have defaced a memorial to the thousands of Canadians who made the supreme sacrifice in the World Wars.

In addition to substantial enlistment by residents of the city and province, Halifax, Nova Scotia on Canada’s east coast, was a major staging ground for convoys of supplies and soldiers heading to wars in Europe.

In the city’s Point Pleasant Park which overlooks the ocean, several historical sites were damaged on the weekend. This included the 12-metre Sailor’s Memorial which honours some 3,267 personnel who died in the First and Second World War.

The damage consisted of spray painted squiggles, and splashed paint on the panels of names. The vandals, who apparently failed grade school spelling, also wrote an offensive comment along with the anarchist symbol.

Veterans and citizens were incensed by the gratuitous and insensitive damage. When word spread of the damage, several veterans came out on Sunday to remove as much of the paint as possible from the granite structure and brass plates.

Sadly, a simple internet search will show vandals have been defacing war memorials, or stealing plaques for scrap metal value, in many countries including the U.S, Britain, France, Australia, and elsewhere.

