A Wal Mart store front is seen in Toronto March 5, 2009. (Mike Cassese/REUTERS)

Walmart Canada exploring possibility of selling cannabis products in stores

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

As Canada prepares to legalize recreational marijuana on Oct. 17, Walmart Inc’s Canadian unit said on Tuesday it is exploring the possibility of selling cannabis-based products.

While the retail giant said it has no immediate plans to get into the business of selling pot, Walmart is the first major retailer to show an interest in being a part of Canada‘s burgeoning marijuana industry.

The news comes as Coca-Cola Co announced last month it is “closely watching” the expanding use of a cannabis element in drinks, while Corona beer maker Constellation Brands has invested more than $4 billion in Canopy Growth, acquiring a 9.9 percent stake in the Canadian cannabis company.

“As we would for any new industry, Walmart Canada has done some preliminary fact-finding on this issue, but we do not have plans to carry CBD products at this time,” Walmart spokeswoman Diane Medeiros told Reuters.

Cannabidiol or CBD is the non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana and does not cause intoxication.

The legal cannabis market in Canada is expected to generate about C$10.4 billion in retail market sales by 2025, according to a research note by Roth Capital Partners analyst Scott Fortune.

The move by Canada could spur other countries to legalize recreational marijuana use.

“An investment blueprint has been established in Canada that we believe will play out internationally very similarly,” Fortune wrote.

Several U.S. states have also legalized use of recreational or medical marijuana, but it remains illegal under federal law.

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Calgary considering a bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Irving Oil explosion the fourth emergency in Saint John

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New theory about Martian moons

RCI | Français

Les femmes issues des communautés culturelles se lancent dans l’industrie de la construction

RCI | Español

Piden en Canadá la prohibición de la "terapia de reorientación sexual"

RCI | 中文

开心做研究, 懒得评职称：加拿大诺贝尔物理奖得主斯特里克兰

العربية | RCI

أسبوع المواطَنة مناسبة للتوعية على حقوق كافة الكنديين ومسؤولياتهم