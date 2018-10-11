A huge working ranch operation of over 70 sq km and with some 1,000 cows, has been donated to the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine ( U Calgary)

Prime Alberta ranchland donated for research and conservation.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 11 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Two announcements this week have major implications for conservation and animal research.

The first was the donation of an entire working cattle ranch to the University of Calgary.

The WA Ranches, a large working beef cattle operation worth an estimated $44 million and covering some 7,600 hectares or about 76 sq.km. along with 1,000 Angus beef cattle was donated by Jack Anderson and daughter Wynne Chisholm.  The ranch is located a little to the west of Calgary.

With the Rocky Mountains in the background, Jack Anderson and his daughter Wynne Chisholm, pose on their W.A. Ranches property that they started in 2005.(Submitted by University of Calgary)

In making the gift, the owner’s desire was to provide an actual working ranch experience for the university’s veterinary school and adds to a $5million dollar donation the ranch made to the University of Calgary School of Veterinary Medicine (UCVM ) in 2014. Over the past several years, the ranch had often hosted veterinary students from the university

Quoted in the Alberta Farmer, Wynne Chisholm said, “We knew from that relationship that UCVM was missing a dedicated cattle ranch for research, teaching, and outreach. They are currently using farms like ours. They are spread out all over the province. That adds costs to their projects and gives them variable data due to diverse ranching practices”.

YouTube- U Calgary-WA Ranches

Another major donation involves a ranch to the south of Calgary where just over 800 hectares has been protected from development.

Stan Carscallen is the owner of the White Moose Ranch and worked with the Nature Conservancy of Canada in making arrangements for the land preservation.

With the Rocky Mountains in the distance, ranch owner Stan Carscallen surveys cattle on the property that will be protected. (Nature Conservancy of Canada)

The White Moose section, in addition to another from the OH Ranch creates a continguous zone from the Highland River to the Sheep River

It is also one of the few remaining areas of natural fescue grasslands, in addition to montane forests and riparian areas.

The NCC says the area, “provides year-round habitat for elk, moose, mule deer, white-tailed deer, black bear, cougar, gray wolf, coyote and bald and golden eagles”.

Another view of the White Moose Ranch showing Rocky Mountains in the distance. Farmlands near Calgary are all under development pressure from the expanding city, and the NCC arrangement ensures a large section of the ranch will be preserved from development. (Brent Calver Nature Conserv Cda

The White Moose will continue to be a working operation, but the deal means this section cannot be subdivided or developed.

Both ranch areas are under development pressure due to their proximinity to the large and growing city of Calgary.

These deals will ensure their preservation.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian bank pushing for more digital and self-serve clients

Environment, International, Society

Disaster costs increasing worldwide: UN

RCI | Français

Unis par la diversité, le nouvel essai de Sabine Choquet

RCI | Español

¿Cómo puede Canadá romper su dependencia de Estados Unidos?

RCI | 中文

尽管大麻食品还没合法化，企业已经在纷纷准备赚大钱

العربية | RCI

الأسواق المالية: تصحيح صحي أم منحى تراجعي؟